Global Temperature Management Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The temperature management market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.84 billion in 2023 to $2.93 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising demand for temperature-sensitive products, increasing globalization of trade, growing awareness of the importance of temperature management, growing demand for cold chain solutions, pharmaceutical growth, electronics industry's growth, aging population, rise in chronic diseases.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The temperature management market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to healthcare expansion, climate change and extreme weather, e-commerce growth, green energy transition, IoT and automation, growing healthcare infrastructure, increased awareness.

Growth Driver Of The Temperature Management Market

The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the temperature management market going forward. Chronic diseases refer to ailments that last for a year or longer, impede everyday activities, require continuing medical care, or both. Temperature management can help in chronic diseases, including neurological conditions that result from cardiac arrest. It is a medical intervention that aims to reduce mortality and improve neurological outcomes in unresponsive patients who achieve Return of Spontaneous Circulation (ROSC) after cardiac arrest.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the temperature management market include 3M Company, Becton Dickinson and Company, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Smiths Medical, Stryker Corporation, The 37company (The Surgical Company).

Major companies operating in the temperature management market are integrating their efforts in adopting strategic partnerships to expand their product portfolios in the market. Temperature management portfolio expansion refers to companies adding new products or services related to temperature management to their existing offerings.

Segments:

1) By Product: Patient Warming Devices, Patient Cooling Devices

2) By Application: Surgery, Cardiology, Pediatrics, Neurology, Orthopedic Surgery, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Operating Room, Neonatal ICU, Emergency Room, ICUs, Other End-Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the temperature management market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the temperature management market report. The regions covered in the temperature management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Temperature Management Market Definition

The temperature management controls and maintain specific body temperature through external warming or cooling for a specific duration. Temperature management devices are used in operation theatres during surgeries, ICU, blood warming, and in other chronic conditions such as cardiac ailments, neurological disorders, and cancer.

Temperature Management Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Temperature Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on temperature management market size, temperature management market drivers and trends, temperature management market major players, temperature management competitors' revenues, temperature management market positioning, and temperature management market growth across geographies. The temperature management market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

