Traffic Delay on County Route 50/30, to begin Monday, August 5, 2024

There will be a traffic delay on County Route 50/30, Smithton Road, from the junction of County Route 50/22, Nicholson Lane, to the junction of County Route 30/3, Jockey Camp Run, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2024, through Monday, May 5, 2025, for milling, paving, and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.
 
One-lane traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

