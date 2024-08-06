Submit Release
Delays on Interstate 77, Beginning on Sunday, August 4, 2024

There will be delays up to five minutes on Interstate 77, beginning at mile marker 134.3, to milepost 134.5, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., on Sunday, August 4, 2024, through Thursday, August 8, 2024, for a transmission line upgrade.
 
All traffic will be reduced to one lane between Fairplain and Ripley. A rolling roadblock will be utilized on Sunday August 4, 2024. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
 
 Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​

