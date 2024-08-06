Target Red – Red Signal Lights and Stop Signs

Page Content

The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) reminds drivers that law enforcement officers will be targeting motorists who fail to stop at red traffic lights and stop signs during a high visibility enforcement mobilization that runs August 1 through August 15, 2024.



"Nationally, drivers running a red light is a serious and extremely dangerous problem; locally it is no different," said Jack McNeely, director of the GHSP. “Yellow signal lights caution motorists that the red signal is about to appear and does not mean to ‘go fast’,” McNeely said.



Drivers need to always be aware of traffic signals and be prepared to stop should the light begin changing. Officers will be focused on drivers that fail to stop at red traffic lights or stop signs. The traditional “rolling” stop will result in a citation.



From 2016 to 2020, intersection-related crashes accounted for 18 percent of all crashes in West Virginia, accounting for 14% of all fatalities and 19% of all serious injuries, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation. Speeding and aggressive driving were the number one causal factor in intersection-related crashes during this time frame.



The Target Red campaign was first presented in the Beckley area in 2008. Prior to the campaign, red light violations and resulting crashes, injuries, and fatalities rose to alarming levels.

When targeted enforcement and education began, incidents were reduced by 60%.



Slow down. Save a life. STOP.



To contact the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program, visit highwaysafety.wv.gov or call 304-926-2509.

​​