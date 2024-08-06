Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,280 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,681 in the last 365 days.

Target Red – Red Signal Lights and Stop Signs

Page Content

The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) reminds drivers that law enforcement officers will be targeting motorists who fail to stop at red traffic lights and stop signs during a high visibility enforcement mobilization that runs August 1 through August 15, 2024.
 
"Nationally, drivers running a red light is a serious and extremely dangerous problem; locally it is no different," said Jack McNeely, director of the GHSP. “Yellow signal lights caution motorists that the red signal is about to appear and does not mean to ‘go fast’,” McNeely said.
 
Drivers need to always be aware of traffic signals and be prepared to stop should the light begin changing. Officers will be focused on drivers that fail to stop at red traffic lights or stop signs. The traditional “rolling” stop will result in a citation.
 
From 2016 to 2020, intersection-related crashes accounted for 18 percent of all crashes in West Virginia, accounting for 14% of all fatalities and 19% of all serious injuries, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.  Speeding and aggressive driving were the number one causal factor in intersection-related crashes during this time frame.
 
The Target Red campaign was first presented in the Beckley area in 2008. Prior to the campaign, red light violations and resulting crashes, injuries, and fatalities rose to alarming levels.

When targeted enforcement and education began, incidents were reduced by 60%.
 
Slow down. Save a life. STOP.
 
To contact the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program, visit highwaysafety.wv.gov or call 304-926-2509.

​​

You just read:

Target Red – Red Signal Lights and Stop Signs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more