NEW CANNAN, CONNECTICUT, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Pickleball League® Appoints

Sonia Burda as League’s Chief Financial Officer

The National Pickleball League ®, LLC (NPL; nplpickleball.com), has appointed Sonia Burda as the league’s fractional CFO. In her role, Burda, who brings a wealth of experience in business and financial strategy, will lead financial operations NPL’s 12-team Champions Pro (50+) pickleball league.

Burda brings varied leadership experiences to her work as the NPL’s CFO, which includes supporting the league's main strategic objectives of team expansion and audience development. Her background includes successful work in entertainment, digital media, esports, and talent representation, including her most recent role with eOne/Lionsgate.

“We are pleased to have a proven leader in finance join the league at this pivotal moment,” said NPL CEO Paul Bamundo. “Sonia’s vast experience leading financial operations, coupled with her passion for pickleball, makes her an ideal fit to lead this important aspect of our business as we continue our rapid growth.”

Burda is also an avid pickleball player and understands the enthusiasm around this growing international sport.

“I’m delighted to join NPL, one of the most exciting organizations in the pickleball world,” Burda said. “There is tremendous growth potential for the NPL, and I look forward to the journey ahead.”

Burda’s more than 20 years of experience as an executive also includes strategic roles with Guitar Center, Axiomatic Gaming, International Creative Management (ICM), and Ernst & Young.

A licensed Certified Public Accountant, Burda earned her master’s degree in business administration from The Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from St. Joseph’s University. She is also a member of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

About National Pickleball League®

The National Pickleball League® was founded in 2022 by Champions Pro players Rick Witsken, Beth Bellamy, and Michael “Hammer Mike” Chen. NPL Pickleball™ is a nationwide team competition for Champions Division (age 50+) professional pickleball players and made up of twelve teams in metropolitan locations in Indianapolis, Austin, Boca Raton, Naples, Denver, Oklahoma City, Houston, Seattle, Kansas City, Columbus, Coachella Valley, and Princeton. National Pickleball League® is owned by National Pickleball League, LLC. The NPL is dedicated to expanding the reach of pickleball, fostering community engagement, physical and mental health, and elevating the sport to new heights. Interested team owners and sponsors of NPL Pickleball can email info@nplpickleball.com for more information or visit the league’s website at www.nplpickleball.com.

