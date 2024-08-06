Aiarty Debuts New Affiliate Program with Limited-time Affiliate Incentive Campaign

Aiarty Affilate Program

Aiarty launches a new affiliate program featuring a limited-time incentive, offering all affiliates a chance to receive a 10% commission boost.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aiarty, a pioneering brand of Digiarty Software dedicated to developing cutting-edge AI tools, is excited to announce the launch of its new Affiliate Program, offering a lucrative opportunity to partner with a leading AI-powered image enhancement brand. Affiliates worldwide, from seasoned marketers to newcomers, will enjoy competitive commissions, comprehensive marketing support, and expert guidance to succeed in promoting Aiarty's innovative solutions to a global audience.

About Aiarty Image Enhancer

The company’s flagship product, the Aiarty Image Enhancer, is a groundbreaking AI-powered tool designed to revolutionize image quality. By leveraging advanced algorithms, it effortlessly removes noise, reduces blur, upscales images, and generates more details. With three AI models trained on 6.78 million images, it delivers exceptional results, whether improving old photos or enlarging images for print or digital display. This cutting-edge technology has captured the attention of photographers, graphic designers, and general consumers alike, making it a highly sought-after product.

Affiliate Incentive Campaign

To incentivize affiliate promotions, Aiarty is introducing a limited-time commission boost. From August 6th to November 6th, all affiliates who secure one sale will receive a 10% commission increase on the current rate for the initial three months.

Other Benefits to Partner with Aiarty

• Proven Track Record: Backed by a team with over 15 years of affiliate program management experience, the company offers unparalleled support and expertise.

• Extensive Resources: Aiarty ensures that affiliates are well-equipped to maximize their earning potential. Affiliates are provided with a wealth of promotional materials, including banners, landing pages, discount coupons, and customizable assets to help drive sales.

• Diverse Marketing Channels: Affiliates can leverage a variety of marketing channels, such as websites, blogs, social media, video platforms, newsletters, and coupon sites, to reach potential customers.

• Continuous Product Innovation: Aiarty is committed to ongoing product development, with new AI tools and updates released regularly. This ensures a steady stream of exciting products for affiliates to promote.

• Reliable Tracking and Reporting: Powered by the Avangate Affiliate Network, Aiarty’s affiliate program offers advanced tracking and reporting capabilities, ensuring accurate commission calculations and real-time performance insights.

• Proven Success Stories: Aiarty has partnered with industry-leading publications like TechRadar and PCWorld, as well as renowned photographers.

"Our affiliate program presents a unique opportunity to capitalize on the surging interest in AI image enhancement," stated Jack Han, CEO of Aiarty. "By transforming our customers into partners, we're not only expanding our market reach but also rewarding loyalty. This mutually beneficial collaboration is built on trust and support, empowering affiliates with the resources to thrive."

Join the Aiarty Affiliate Program Today

The Aiarty Affiliate Program is now open for everyone. Interested affiliates can learn more about the Aiarty Affiliate Program and start earning commissions at https://www.aiarty.com/partners/affiliate/