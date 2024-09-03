Let’s Talk™ With Andrea Della Mura, Owner, The DRIPBaR®️ Rye, NY

Andrea Della Mura, Owner, The DRIPBaR®️ Rye, NY 20 Purchase Street, Rye NY 10580 - 914-435-7500 ANDREA & NICK DELLA MURA www.instagram.com/LetsTalkPress

We are honored to speak today with Andrea Della Mura, Owner, The DRIPBaR®️ Rye, NY” — Martin Eli, Publisher

RYE, NY, USA, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Let’s Talk™: Thank you for joining us today, Andrea. It was a pleasure joining you at the opening of The DRIPBaR️ Rye, NY ( www.thedripbar.com/rye/ ) , everything looks amazing, and before we talk about all the offerings and options that you provide please tell us about your journey and what motivated you to start The DRIPBaR in Rye?Andrea Della Mura: Thank you for asking! My journey has been about 30 years in the making, although I didn’t know it at the time.Today I am 55 years old and thriving, however it was not always the case. When I was 24 years old I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I had no family history at the time and I was very scared. After being dismissed by the medical team I had in place, I took matters in my own hands and found a local surgeon who actually listened and did a biopsy determining the lump in my left breast was a solid cancer mass. After a more extensive surgery, I was treated with Chemotherapy followed by radiation for 6 months.I was so happy to go back to work after this painful ordeal and did everything I could to put it behind me. After getting married and planning for a family, I was fortunate enough to have two beautiful boys. I was the super busy mom chasing after these two guys and I loved the challenge.During a routine mammogram in 2008 when I was 39 years old, the radiologist found something unusual on the film. My medical team was not happy with the results and I was taken in for a quick biopsy to determine what we were looking at. Turns out it was a calcification, which looks like white spots or flecks on a mammogram and common in older gals that have gone through menopause. Most are noncancerous, but it was what they discovered next to the calcification that worried everyone. Yes, cancer was back.The stars lined up for me that day. Yes, it was cancer but now we have eyes on it. If that calcification was not there that day, I would have been sent on my way for another year. The only test that showed the cancer, was under the microscope. Catching the cancer early and deciding to have a double mastectomy was the best decision for me. Lucky the cancer was contained and I only needed surgery and no chemotherapy treatment this time.About eight years ago after my second breast cancer, I wasn’t feeling well. I thought I was just burning out being a mom and running a family, but it was more. My health was declining and I didn’t know how to fix it. I was eating right, exercising, taking my vitamins, however I was just not right. My doctor sent me to an infusion center for intravenous vitamin therapy infusions as a Hail Mary attempt to bring my numbers back up to normal and build my immune system. We were all a bit frightened that my body wouldn’t be able to fight again if necessary. I had a lot to lose and everything to gain!I went for this vitamin therapy and hated it! Mostly because of where I had to go for the treatment. Honestly, it was very triggering and brought back many feelings of my past with chemotherapy. I did promise I would stick with the therapy for three months and I am so happy I did. Although I hated where I had to go, my numbers where turning around and I was actually feeling stronger. I decided that I would continue the therapy, but had to find a different environment. The journey begins again!!!After traveling outside of my home state of New York and finding a more welcoming space to get the infusions, I was becoming more versed in the business. I did this for a while and no one really knew I did it because it was just a part of my wellness routine. Not until after covid my cousin Mike reached out to me asking if I ever heard of intravenous Vitamin Therapy. I figured he was asking because someone was unwell and needed some feedback from me. He had actually invested in a franchise called The DRIPBaR and he wanted to know my thoughts. I thought…. Wow…. Tell me more.The journey continues… after digging deeper into the vitamin therapy world, I discovered how The DRIPBaR was different than the other vitamin therapy places I had gone to. I did my due diligence and traveled to as many locations as I could and asked the owners and RN’s what their day-to-day life was like running their wellness center. Running a business is not easy and there are many obstacles as a small business owner, but oh my gosh this sounded amazing.Fast forward, I wanted to bring this therapy to my hometown of Rye New York because I didn’t have this option locally when I needed it. I found a location on Purchase Street in Rye, and waiting a year for the space to be mine. I worked hard to set the ground work from the layout of the space to networking with local businesses and beyond. I never worked so hard and I was so happy building my future. I could finally see the light at the end of the tunnel and my doors opened on May 13, 2024.The DRIPBaR Rye is now open to the public 7 days a week. We are open just a couple of months and we have over 100 founding members. My dream is expanding. I tell everyone that I have only scratched the surface. We are going to have events every week to educate our clients on alternative ways to support their health and lifestyle. We have a DRIP that can support those struggling with most autoimmune conditions including cancer. Although, our clients come in just to maintain their health with monthly drips too.Life can throw you lemons, but this girl decided to pay it forward and open a lemonade business in her home town.Let’s Talk™: Please give us an overview of the Menu and Services which are available at The DRIPBaR️ Rye.Andrea Della Mura: Our Menu is robust. It was developed by our Research and Development Board. The menu has cute names like Powerpack or Jet Setter to help people like me who are non-medical guide a client toward a drip that can support their health best. However, the R & D board didn’t reinvent the wheel here. They understand vitamins and what they each can support. When received intravenously, the cells can absorb up to 98 percent of that vitamin unlike if the vitamin supplement is taken orally. Our clients speak with our Medical Director and RN specialist to clear them to do our drips and come up with a plan specifically for them.The DRIPBaR was franchised in 2019 and there are over 100 locations across the country now open with more opening every week. Our franchise stands out in many ways. First, our sterilization system is where our vitamins are compounded for each of our clients. To date, I believe we are the only franchise that has a sterilization system. Second, we purchase our vitamins from top compounding pharmacies in the country, and lastly the research & development team is actively bringing new therapies to our franchise often. It is amazing to have an elite team supporting us. We are also HIPPA compliant and we concierge our drips for each client because we know one size doesn’t fit all.Right now, The DRIPBaR Rye has three other non-drip services to offer our clients. We have a Vitality Booth in one of our private rooms to offer Red Light Therapy along with Halo Salt Therapy, now called HaloRed. The Synergy between halotherapy and redlight therapy enhances the effectiveness, providing superior benefits when combined. HaloRed booth has roots in a NASA study that measured the effects of light waves on salt particles. During each session, red light waves energize and heat salt particles, enhancing their effectiveness beyond the traditional redlight therapy. Simply put, the benefits are reducing inflammation, joint pain, supports respiratory health, enhance muscle recovery, improve skin conditions by building collagen and reducing wrinkles, boost immune system, testosterone boost, mood enhancement, cognitive boost, better sleep and more. As you can see, I chose this booth because it complements our amazing Drip Menu.The DRIPBaR Rye also offers our clients Normatec leg compression boots (named the best compression boot of 2023 by Sports Illustrated) and Venom 2 Back by Hyperice heat and massage wraps. Both are designed to enhance recovery and performance of athletes, however anyone seeking relief from daily muscle fatigue can benefit. Each can be used during the time the client is getting their vitamin therapy and just melt away in our luxury chairs in our spa like atmosphere.Let’s Talk™: One will read on your site regarding safety standards ( www.thedripbar.com/rye/about-us/our-safety-standards/ ) that, “At The DRIPBaR, we take health and wellness seriously. Quality care demands adherence to the highest safety standards. Our DRIPBaRs follow strict safety protocols, and our Drip Specialists are RNs. We also have a national medical director and a medical board. Our high safety standards ensure peace of mind that all treatments and our environment are free of chemical and microbial contaminants.” Care to elaborate?Andrea Della Mura: Safety is our number one priority. That is what I admired about The DRIPBaR franchise compared to other vitamin therapy places that “do drips”. I am autoimmune compromised and so are many of my clients. This is why we are so focused on exquisite sterility and adherence to the USP Standards for sterile compounding. These ensure a high-level of sterility regarding our infusion therapies.Let’s Talk™: Are there some testimonials or success stories you would like to mention?Andrea Della Mura: We have all 5 Star review since we have been open. I hear from clients that they always feel better after leaving and some actually ask us, “what magic potion we put in their drips?” The answer is always simple vitamins.Let’s Talk™: Any special promotions or opportunities for new clients that you would like to talk about?Andrea Della Mura: We feel it is important to offer all of our first-time clients a discount. Right now we offer $50 off of their first drip with us. I like the client to experience a drip at a discount before they consider buying a Membership with us. We are here to support their health and lifestyle. Many of our clients have signed up for our Membership because it is the best value and comes with many perks as well.Let’s Talk™: What about Gift Cards?Andrea Della Mura: Yes, The DRIPBaR Rye offers gift cards and we give the recipient a full year to redeem it. We feel there really is no better gift then the gift of wellness.Let’s Talk™: Is there a book in the works, Andrea, and can you share with us a sneak peek?Andrea Della Mura: Yes, I am writing a book about my journey to wellness and the title is Be Brave. The first half of the book is about my experience, however I wanted to include other survivor stories as well. I am including those who are also warriors and I am interviewing them at The DRIPBaR Rye while they are dripping with me. The book will have QR codes that will take the reader to other resources that helped me along the way in hopes to pay it forward and make things a bit easier for others.Let’s Talk™: Thank you again for joining us today, Andrea, is there anything else you would like to discuss today?Andrea Della Mura: It has truly been my pleasure. I am also so blessed to have my college graduate son, Nick, working with me to build The DRIPBaR Rye. Being a 2 time cancer survivor has changed my life in many ways. It is not lost on me that many people don’t get that chance. I am truly living my purpose and paying it forward every chance I get. I am blessed to understand the difference between existing and living.

For more information:
The DRIPBaR️ Rye, NY
20 Purchase Street, Rye NY 10580
914-435-7500

