GEORGIA, August 5 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp instructed Director Chris Stallings and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) staff to activate the State Operations Center (SOC) over the weekend to monitor and prepare for any impact caused by Tropical Storm Debby. Partners from all relevant state response agencies are closely monitoring the storm as it moves across Georgia today and tomorrow.

“Working closely with state agencies, local leaders and emergency response teams, Georgia is preparing for whatever Tropical Storm Debby may bring and its aftermath,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “As the week progresses, we will continue monitoring the storm's path and impact to meet the needs of Georgians affected by this major storm system. I want to thank Director Stallings, his team, and all response agency personnel who are working around the clock to help keep their fellow Georgians safe during this weather event."

Debby made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida this morning and is now a strong tropical storm over South-Central Georgia. Bands of heavy rainfall and gusty winds will further expand over southeastern Georgia today. Forecasts project 10 to 15 inches of rainfall accumulation, gusty winds of 40-50 mph, and possible tornadoes in South-Central and Southeast Georgia this afternoon, this evening, and into tomorrow. Should Tropical Storm Debby slow further and stall off the Georgia coast, it could create a life-threatening flooding event in Southeast Georgia this week. Forecast rainfall totals in Southeast Georgia, particularly within 50 miles of Savannah, are 12 to 18 inches, with higher totals possible. Coastal inundation from 2-4 feet of storm surge will also be possible during high tide cycles tonight, tomorrow, and Wednesday. Working with Georgia Power and EMCs, the state is preparing for potential power outages across South-Central and Southeast Georgia over the next few days, as well.

"The main concern for our south-central and southeastern counties is flooding. Several communities in that region have never experienced the amount of rainfall Tropical Storm Debby will bring,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings. “We encourage all residents and visitors in those areas to follow the instructions of local officials. If advised to evacuate, do so immediately.”

Governor Kemp and GEMA/HS are closely monitoring the status and path of Tropical Storm Debby and will provide updates as the system progresses. Georgians in the path of Debby should take appropriate action based on their location. Residents who are in vulnerable housing situations, including those in low-lying areas or at-risk floodplains, should consider relocating temporarily to higher ground. All of South Georgia should pay close attention to guidance from trusted sources and review emergency plans with their families. Residents are encouraged to review their emergency plans and supply their ready kits with a a minimum of three day supply of food and water for each family member. Visit https://gema.georgia.gov/floods-and-flash-floods for more information on how to be prepared.

For a full list of actions the governor and state agencies have already taken to prepare for Tropical Storm Debby's impact, see below.

Full State Preparation and Action Update:

Office of the Governor: Governor Kemp declared a state of emergency (available here ) on Saturday, August 3. The declaration makes state resources available to local governments and entities within the storm’s potential impact area. On Monday, August 5, the Governor issued an additional executive order (available here ) enabling the Georgia National Guard to deploy up to 2,000 national guardsmen to aid in storm response, should they be needed. Note: no guard servicemembers have been activated at this time, this decision will be made if and only if they are deemed necessary.

Governor Kemp also submitted a letter today to the Federal Emergency Management Agency requesting a pre-impact emergency declaration from the federal government to provide public assistance protective measures and direct federal aid to assist in storm preparation and response efforts. The last time Governor Kemp made such a pre-impact request was for Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

GEMA/HS: GEMA/HS is at a Level 1 full-scale activation. The state is actively monitoring Tropical Storm Debby’s forecast and working with federal and local partners to determine best steps to keep Georgians safe. GEMA/HS Logistics has deployed sandbags for protection of property and life-sustaining equipment as needed to south and southeastern Georgia counties. Air Operations has staged crews and resources with rescue capabilities in strategic locations. The American Red Cross has stood up shelters, which GEMA/HS is heavily supporting, in various locations in affected areas. GEMA/HS will also provide additional information and updates via social media (@GeorgiaEMAHS) and the website (gema.georgia.gov).

Department of Natural Resources (DNR):

DNR’s incident command (IC) is now fully operational and its post at Little Ocmulgee State Park in McRae is in the process of staging teams outfitted with heavy equipment, boats, chainsaws and ATVs.

DNR will deploy 23 vessels and 50 personnel to assist with water rescues.

12 debris removal teams will be deployed with a skid steer or tractor per team along with two operating chainsaws to help clear roadways. To assist debris removal teams, DNR will also deploy 48 personnel members. Eight strike force teams and two task force teams will be in the first deployment.

DNR’s State Parks & Historic Sites Division is preparing to take in displaced people and pets, including horses.

DNR state parks outside of the path of the storm are open and available to evacuees. For current information on park availability, including equestrian facilities, visit gastateparks.org/Alerts or call 1-800-864-7275

Department of Public Safety (DPS): In addition to assisting with evacuation, roadway security, and emergency response, DPS's Initial Response Team (IRT) has been identified and is ready to deploy. The Governor's emergency declaration authorizes the Motor Carrier Compliance Division to allow commercial motor vehicles involved in hurricane response efforts to bypass weigh/inspection stations so they can quickly transport supplies and resources to and through the state.

Department of Agriculture: The Georgia Department of Agriculture has opened the Georgia National Fairgrounds for evacuated animals and has 200 horse stalls available. Animal Search and Rescue is scheduled to arrive on Thursday.

Georgia Ports Authority (GPA): The GPA leadership team met this morning to discuss the latest storm track and the impact to its employees. Per Pilot and US Coast Guard directives, all vessel operations have now ceased at both the Brunswick and Savannah terminals. All vessels have departed Brunswick and only one remains at the Garden City Terminal. Both ports will be closed Tuesday.

About the State Operations Center

Currently activated at level one, the State Operations Center is a Multi-Agency Coordination Center used by state, federal, local, and volunteer agencies, as well as private sector organizations, to respond to disasters or emergencies that require a coordinated state response. It also includes the state's 24-hour warning system.

Learn more at: https://gema.georgia.gov/what-we-do/response