NEWS RELEASE: CBED PROGRAM AWARDS GRANT TO INPEACE TO SUPPORT NATIVE HAWAIIAN-OWNED COMPANIES AT THE 2024 MADE IN HAWAIʻI FESTIVAL

August 5, 2024

August 5, 2024

CBED PROGRAM AWARDS GRANT TO INPEACE TO SUPPORT NATIVE HAWAIIAN-OWNED COMPANIES AT THE 2024 MADE IN HAWAIʻI FESTIVAL

HONOLULU – The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) Community-Based Economic Development (CBED) Program has awarded a grant to the Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture (INPEACE), to empower Native Hawaiian-owned companies to showcase their unique products at the upcoming 2024 Made in Hawaiʻi Festival.

The Made in Hawaiʻi Festival will take place August 23-25 at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center. The festival provides a prominent platform for Hawaiʻi’s artisans and businesses to display their products to a wide audience, fostering greater exposure and growth opportunities.

“INPEACE is honored to receive this grant from the CBED Program,” said INPEACE Center for Entrepreneurship Program Director Lisa Pakele. “This support will enable Native Hawaiian-owned companies to shine on a prominent stage, share their stories, and connect with new customers and partners. We are excited to see the positive impact this will have on the growth of their business and how this will contribute to the local economy.”

As in past years, the CBED Program’s grant to INPEACE will directly support exceptional Native Hawaiian-owned businesses, enabling them to participate in the festival. This initiative aligns with the CBED Program’s mission to promote economic development within Hawaiʻi’s communities by supporting local businesses.

INPEACE has long been dedicated to the empowerment and advancement of Native Hawaiians through education, culture and economic development. The INPEACE Center for Entrepreneurship supports family-owned businesses to increase their capacity to succeed by providing them with a variety of services that meet the diverse needs of small businesses, including workshops focused on business and finance, peer networking, 1-on-1 coaching, access to mentors and business resources. Its current cohort of businesses represents a diverse range of products and services that highlight the rich cultural heritage and contemporary creativity of Native Hawaiian entrepreneurs.

Akau Boards, LLC: Hand-crafted cutting boards, Native Hawaiian cultural items and custom wood pieces. (Waiʻanae, O‘ahu)

Hand-crafted cutting boards, Native Hawaiian cultural items and custom wood pieces. (Waiʻanae, O‘ahu) Bujo Bae: Island-inspired stationery, paper goods, scrapbooking materials and journals. (Honolulu, O‘ahu)

Island-inspired stationery, paper goods, scrapbooking materials and journals. (Honolulu, O‘ahu) Cupcakes, Boom!: Exquisite, handcrafted desserts, cupcakes, macarons and sweets. (Hilo, Hawai‘i Island)

Exquisite, handcrafted desserts, cupcakes, macarons and sweets. (Hilo, Hawai‘i Island) Hooked Up Hawai‘i: Handcrafted keepsake jewelry inspired by the outdoors and nature. (Kāneʻohe, O‘ahu)

Handcrafted Kākou Collective: Stationery, greeting cards, notebooks and apparel featuring hand-drawn artwork by Native Hawaiian artist Kea Peters. (‘Ewa Beach, O‘ahu)

Stationery, greeting cards, notebooks and apparel featuring hand-drawn artwork by Native Hawaiian artist Kea Peters. (‘Ewa Beach, O‘ahu) Kaulana Mahina: A research-based resource promoting Hawaiian culture and language through mahina workshops, moon calendars, maps, keiki books and more. (Keaʻau, Hawaiʻi Island)

A research-based resource promoting Hawaiian culture and language through mahina workshops, moon calendars, maps, keiki books and more. (Keaʻau, Hawaiʻi Island) Keha Hawai‘i: A blend of classic and contemporary fashion for men and women that pays homage to the ʻāina, kānaka, ʻōlelo and moʻolelo of Hawaiʻi. (Honolulu, O‘ahu)

A blend of classic and contemporary fashion for men and women that pays homage to the ʻāina, kānaka, ʻōlelo and moʻolelo of Hawaiʻi. (Honolulu, O‘ahu) The Keiki Dept: A lifestyle brand for the ‘ohana that encourages families to have conversations about the plants and animals featured on their products. (ʻAiea, O‘ahu)

A lifestyle brand for the ‘ohana that encourages families to have conversations about the plants and animals featured on their products. (ʻAiea, O‘ahu) Kickinʼ Sweets: Homemade delicious, sweet treats, desserts and spicy goods. (Waiʻanae, O‘ahu)

Homemade delicious, sweet treats, desserts and spicy goods. (Waiʻanae, O‘ahu) Kumumea: Accessories and leather goods rooted in the rich traditions of Native Hawaiian and Paniolo culture. (Laupāhoehoe, Hawaiʻi Island)

Accessories and leather goods rooted in the rich traditions of Native Hawaiian and Paniolo culture. (Laupāhoehoe, Hawaiʻi Island) Leilani Heritage: Handcrafted koa jewelry. (Waiʻanae, O‘ahu)

Handcrafted koa jewelry. (Waiʻanae, O‘ahu) Mahina Made: A Hawaiʻi lifestyle brand of apparel, accessories and home goods. (Honolulu, O‘ahu)

A Hawaiʻi lifestyle brand of apparel, accessories and home goods. (Honolulu, O‘ahu) Malia and Company Apparel: Designed, sewn and hand-printed keiki clothing and totes. (Pāʻia, Maui)

Designed, sewn and hand-printed keiki clothing and totes. (Pāʻia, Maui) Pawniolo Pets: Offering high-quality pet food and snacks rooted in the traditions of their family cattle ranch on Hawaiʻi Island. (Waimea, Hawaiʻi Island)

“We are honored to partner with INPEACE to empower their cohort of innovative, Native Hawaiian-owned companies,” said DBEDT Business Support Division Branch Chief Mark Ritchie. “This grant underscores the exceptional talent and entrepreneurial spirit within our community and reflects DBEDT’s commitment to fostering early-stage businesses. Our goal is to champion their progress, fostering a vibrant and inclusive local economy.”

The 2024 Made in Hawaiʻi Festival showcases local talent and products, attracting thousands of attendees from Hawaiʻi and beyond. The participation of these 14 Native Hawaiian-owned companies will enrich the festival experience and highlight the importance of supporting local businesses.

For more information about the CBED Program and its initiatives, visit https://invest.hawaii.gov/business/cbed/. To learn more about INPEACE and its programs, visit https://inpeace.org/.

About the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT):

DBEDT is Hawai‘i’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, as well as foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawai‘i economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawai‘i’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments and promotes innovation-sector job growth.

About the Community-Based Economic Development (CBED) Program:

The CBED Program is dedicated to supporting the economic growth and sustainability of Hawaiʻi’s communities. By providing grants, loans and technical assistance, CBED empowers local businesses and organizations to thrive and contribute to a vibrant local economy.

About the Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture (INPEACE):

INPEACE is a nonprofit organization committed to the education, culture and economic development of Native Hawaiians. Through a range of programs and initiatives, INPEACE strives to create opportunities that promote self-sufficiency and enhance the quality of life for Native Hawaiian communities. The INPEACE Center for Entrepreneurship supports new family-owned businesses and start-ups on the Leeward Coast of O‘ahu to increase their capacity to succeed. The Center provides intensive individual support, personal and business finance training, 1-on-1 coaching, access to business micro loans, peer networking, business equipment, administrative back-office support, specialized services and expert mentors.

