News Release – DOH Shuts Down L&L Drive Inn at Captain Cook for Multiple Violations

DOH SHUTS DOWN L&L DRIVE INN AT CAPTAIN COOK FOR MULTIPLE VIOLATIONS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 5, 2024 24-107

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued a red “closed” placard and immediately shut down L&L Drive Inn in Captain Cook on Aug. 2, 2024 due to an active roach infestation, non-operational hand-washing sink and suspected sewage backup within the facility. The establishment, located at 81-6224 Mamalahoa Highway in Captain Cook, is owned by Tai Zhun Chen.

During an inspection conducted in response to a public complaint received on Aug. 1, 2024, the DOH inspector noted the following:

Observed live roaches throughout the kitchen on food and food contact surfaces;

Hand-washing sink non-operational; no running water;

Liquid rising from floor tiles in the dry storage area that had a color and odor consistent with wastewater.

Walls, ceiling and fixtures in back cook area saturated with grease;

Premises are not maintained free of insects;

Outer openings of establishment are not protected against entry of insects.

Walls and roofs of the food establishment not effectively protecting against the entry of insects.

Physical facilities are not maintained and cleaned.

DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions:

Discard all contaminated food products;

Thoroughly clean and disinfect all food and non-food contact surfaces;

Contract a professional pest control operator to treat the establishment;

Repair hand-washing sink;

Seal all cracks, crevices and holes to prevent vector entry into facility;

Identify and address the source of the suspected wastewater infiltration;

Facility to undergo a deep cleaning and disinfection; and

A follow-up inspection is scheduled on Aug. 6, 2024 to re-assess the establishment’s progress.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to Food Safety Branch website.

