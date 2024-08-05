Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop In Bandera

TEXAS, August 5 - August 5, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and the Bandera County Convention and Visitors Bureau will co-host a Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Monday, August 12.

"Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. "I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates more than $26 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Working alongside local leaders like those in Bandera, we will ensure even more Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed."

TMO Director Chip Adams and TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will join to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. The Bandera workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Bandera will join 63 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas designation.

The event is free, and musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to join in-person or online.

Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Bandera

Monday, August 12 at 12:00 PM

Bandera Electric Cooperative (BEC)

3172 Hwy 16 N

Bandera, TX 78003

To join virtually: bit.ly/MFT_Bandera

For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/496134709663472

Questions may be directed to: Patricia Moore, Executive Director, Bandera County CVB, director@banderacowboycapital.com, 830-796-3045

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities