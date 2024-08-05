Governor Abbott Appoints Twelve To Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome Advisory Council

TEXAS, August 5 - August 5, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Elizabeth Miller, Ph.D., Martha Shoultz, Barry Smeltzer, and Melissa Smith and reappointed Brandon Brock, D.N.P., Kara Chasteen, Sarah Garrett, Suzanne Gazda, M.D., Qazi Javed, M.D., Paula Kruppstadt, M.D., Amy Offutt, M.D., and Nathan Pullen to the Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome Advisory Council for terms set to expire on August 31, 2025. The council advises the commission and the legislature on research, diagnosis, treatment, and education related to pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome.

Elizabeth Miller, Ph.D. of Houston is owner of Well Mind Body Integrative Psychotherapy and Wellness in Houston and is an integrative psychotherapist, clinical supervisor, and speaker, who specializes in chronic illness and compassion-focused trauma recovery. Additionally, she is a professor at the University of Houston-Clear Lake. She is a member of the Texas Counseling Association, Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome Physicians Network, Texas Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, American Society of Clinical Hypnosis, and National Perinatal Association and a volunteer for the West University Parent Teacher Organization and Therapy Dog International. Miller received a Bachelor of Science in Human Sciences from Texas Tech University, Master of Clinical Psychology from Houston Baptist University, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Mind Body Medicine from Saybrook University.

Martha Shoultz of Dallas is associate general counsel for Nexstar Media Inc. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, co-founder and president of Partners for Ethical Care, and a volunteer for ASPIRE and the Dallas Ft. Worth PANDAS Parent Support Group. Shoultz received a Bachelor of Arts in German from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor from the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law.

Barry Smeltzer of Boerne is the owner and primary practitioner at Healing Provisions for the past 12 years. He is the executive director, faculty member, and former executive board member of the American Academy of Environmental Medicine and an adjunct professor for The University of Texas (UT) Health Science Center at San Antonio. Smeltzer received an undergraduate degree in Athletic Training from North Central College and a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Finch University of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School.

Melissa Smith of Bushland is a school health specialist for Region 16 Education Service Center. She is a member of the Texas School Nurses Organization and the National Association of School Nurses. Additionally, she volunteers for Eastridge Mission Center and The Church at Bushland. Smith received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from West Texas A&M University (WTAMU).

Brandon Brock, D.N.P. of Sunnyvale is a staff clinician at Carpathia Collaborative and a family nurse practitioner. He has served as a gubernatorial appointee on the Advisory Council since 2020. Brock received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Hardin Simmons University, Master of Science in Nursing from Samford University, and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Duke University. He is a Global Clinical Research Scholar from Harvard Medical School and is completing Doctor of Philosophy studies at Texas Woman's University.

Kara Chasteen of Bertram is a rancher and IT marketing consultant. She is a volunteer for several community charities and a member of Hill Country Fellowship Church. She is the former president of the parent’s board for Burnet County 4H and former member of the Burnet County Livestock Show Board of Directors. She has served as a gubernatorial appointee on the Advisory Council since 2019. Chasteen received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from Tarleton State University and a Master of Education in Instructional Technology from WTAMU.

Sarah Garrett of Spicewood is the founder and executive director of the Phoenix Center, registered play therapist, licensed psychotherapist, and a registered play therapist supervisor for the American Association of Play Therapy. She has served as a gubernatorial appointee on the Advisory Council since 2020. Garrett received a Bachelor of Arts in Arts from UT Austin and a Master of Clinical Social Work from the University of Houston.

Suzanne Gazda, M.D. of San Antonio is a neurologist at the Neurology Institute of San Antonio. She is a member of the American Academy of Neurology, Texas Medical Association (TMA), and the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance. She has served as a gubernatorial appointee on the Advisory Council since 2020. Gazda received a Bachelor of Science from UT Austin and a Doctor of Medicine from UT Health Science Center at San Antonio.

Qazi Javed, M.D. of Cedar Park is a psychiatrist at Integrative Psychiatry-Austin. He is a fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and member of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. He has served as a gubernatorial appointee on the Advisory Council since 2019. Javed received a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery at King Edward Medical University and has been practicing since 2002.

Paula Kruppstadt, M.D. of Shenandoah is the owner, CEO, and medical director at Hope for Healing, a pediatric and family medical practice. She is a diplomat of the American Board of Pediatrics, fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and member of the American Academy of Ozonetherapy, TMA, Christian Medical Dental Association, and the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society (ILADS). She has served as a gubernatorial appointee on the Advisory Council since 2019. Kruppstadt received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from UT Dallas and a Doctor of Medicine from UT Health Science Center at San Antonio.

Amy Offutt, M.D. of Marble Falls is the medical director and co-owner of Heart and Soul Integrative Health and Yoga. She is president of the ILADS and TMA member. Additionally, she volunteers as a medical consultant for Faith Academy Marble Falls and multiple summer camps in central Texas. She has served as a gubernatorial appointee on the Advisory Council since 2019. Offutt received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Abilene Christian University, Master of Arts in Integrative Medicine at George Washington University, and a Doctor of Medicine from UT Health Science Center at San Antonio. She completed a residency in Family Medicine at Christus Santa Rosa.

Nathan Pullen of Austin is the state autism coordinator for the Texas Education Agency. He is a member of the Association for Applied Behavior Analysis, Texas Association for Behavior Analysis, and Association of Professional Behavior Analysts. He has served as a gubernatorial appointee on the Advisory Council since 2021. Pullen received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Ethics from Baylor University and a Master of Education in Applied Behavior Analysis and Autism from Texas State University.