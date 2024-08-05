Boston Revamps Environment, Energy and Open Space Cabinet for Dedicated Climate Resilience Focus and Leadership

Monday, August 5, 2024 - Mayor Michelle Wu announced the restructuring of the Environment, Energy and Open Space (EEOS) Cabinet to create a dedicated focus on climate resilience leadership through the Office of Climate Resilience (OCR). The staff of the new office will be made up of an existing team from the City’s Environment Department, now with greater coordination and focus through this budget-neutral reorganization. The Office will accelerate Boston’s citywide response to pressing climate challenges, such as coastal flooding, extreme heat, and stormwater flooding, and as one part of the City’s comprehensive leadership on climate action, coordinate departments across the City to deliver critical projects that protect Boston’s residents and make neighborhoods more livable. OCR will be led by Chris Osgood, who also serves as a Senior Advisor to the Mayor.

Mayor Wu has also announced other leadership positions within the EEOS Cabinet. In addition to his current role as Green New Deal Director, Oliver Sellers-Garcia will also serve as Environment Commissioner, formerly led by Alison Brizius. Jessica Morris will return to the City of Boston as Chief of Staff to the EEOS Cabinet and Chief Brian Swett. Osgood, Sellers-Garcia, and Morris are seasoned experts with tremendous energy and talent, furthering the Mayor's commitment to making Boston the greenest city in the country.

"With greater focus and accountability, we will move with even greater urgency on climate to protect our neighborhoods, support our residents, and build a resilient Boston for future generations,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “After many years of leadership in analyzing risks and setting broad plans, it’s time to accelerate getting these projects done so communities are beautiful, healthy, and safe, and Boston is thriving in the green economy. I am grateful to Chris, Oliver, and Jessica for stepping into these important roles with our Chief Climate Officer."

The Environment, Energy and Open Space (EEOS) Cabinet leads the City’s climate and environmental justice agenda, focusing on decarbonization, energy transition, and resilience. The Office of Climate Resilience will spearhead a key part of that work, guided by Climate Ready Boston. These plans document the risks of climate change to Boston and prioritize interventions that reduce potential harm and strengthen the city’s resilience. With credit to departments across the City, implementation of these plans is already underway, including expanded tree planting efforts that cool neighborhoods, new standards for the right-of-way that add green space and better manage stormwater, and the largest capital investment into coastal resilience projects in the City’s history. The Climate Resilience team will lead priority efforts, such as implementing coastal resilience projects in vulnerable parts of the waterfront and executing strategies to reduce the impacts of rising temperatures. The creation of the Office is budget neutral.

Today’s announcement expands upon the City’s work to make Boston the most green and resilient city in the country. To bolster Boston’s leadership, recently, the Office of Workforce Development in collaboration with the Environment, Energy, and Open Space Cabinet, Green New Deal Office, and the Office of Green Infrastructure, have been awarded $9.8 million from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to develop the workforce needed to enhance Boston’s climate and coastal resilience. Additionally, the City of Boston was awarded a Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness grant to develop schematic designs for an identified priority action area at Bennington Street, Frederick’s Park, and Belle Isle Marsh, where flooding occurs today and will increase in the future. In 2022, Mayor Michelle Wu announced $2.2 million secured for a climate-resilient Moakley Park. Additionally, the Boston Tree Alliance provides grants and technical support to community-based organizations to plant and care for trees on privately-owned land. The first round of fall tree planting grants closed at the end of June and awardees will be announced in the coming months. These grant awards underscores Boston’s leadership on climate resiliency.

"Climate resilience is a shared responsibility that requires both an all-of-government approach and extensive public-private partnership. The Office of Climate Resilience will work hand in hand with our communities, local businesses, and experts to develop and implement solutions that safeguard Boston’s future from our rapidly changing climate,” said Chief Climate Officer Brian Swett. “Additionally, I’m thrilled to be adding Chris, Oliver, and Jessica to the EEOS leadership team. It’s truly a championship group of talent. They bring the exact expertise, drive, and experience we need at this critical moment in our journey to create a decarbonized, climate resilient, just and vibrant Boston for all.”

Prior to this appointment, Chris Osgood served as the interim Chief of Environment, Energy and Open Space, while also serving as the Mayor’s Senior Advisor for Infrastructure. Since joining the City of Boston team in 2006, Osgood has served in a variety of roles and helped manage a series of new efforts for the City, such as relaunching the Mayor’s 24-hour call center, co-founding the Mayor’s Office of New Urban Mechanics, and working as the City’s first Chief of Streets. Also continuing to serve as Senior Advisor, Osgood will maintain supporting the implementation of a targeted set of priority infrastructure projects.

"Building a resilient Boston will require all of us to work together, focusing on those projects that address the challenges our residents face today and -- left unaddressed -- will face in the future,” said Senior Advisor and Director of Climate Resilience, Chris Osgood. “I am honored to work with this dedicated team, and I am excited to build an office that, through collaboration and leadership, will help deliver a more resilient city that every resident can call home."

Oliver Sellers-Garcia joined the City of Boston in 2022 as the Green New Deal Director, charged with shaping an all-of-government approach to climate and equity-led governance while making Boston a groundbreaking model of city leadership. Sellers-Garcia will continue shaping and driving implementation of the Green New Deal agenda, while now also overseeing the City’s Environment Department. In this enhanced capacity, Sellers-Garcia will oversee the update of Boston’s Climate Action Plan and ensure the City is on track to meet decarbonization, electrification, and environmental quality goals. Prior to joining the City of Boston, Sellers-Garcia served as the Director of Resiliency and Equity at the MBTA and as the Director of the Mayor's Office of Sustainability and Environment in Somerville, Massachusetts. More information about the City’s Green New Deal is available at boston.gov/gnd.

"Boston's commitment to environmental leadership and innovation is stronger than ever. As the Environment Commissioner, I am excited to advance our comprehensive Climate Action Plan and continue the vital work of the Green New Deal,” said Green New Deal Director and Environment Commissioner, Oliver Sellers-Garcia. “As we accelerate implementation of climate and environmental plans, Boston is creating a model for how City agencies can collaborate to deliver better jobs, quality of life, and health by focusing on climate and environmental justice."

Jessica Morris returns to the City of Boston as Chief of Staff to the EEOS Cabinet and to the Chief Climate Officer where she will support and advise Swett, as well as provide leadership support on projects and processes within the Environment Department, the Office of Climate Resilience, the Office of Food Justice, the Office of Historic Preservation, and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department. Prior to starting her new role, Morris worked as the Vice President of Public Affairs for the consulting firm, Benchmark Strategies, as well as the Chief of Staff for former City Councilor Matt O’Malley. Morris also serves as a Program Advisor for Climate Beacon, which convenes experts and leaders to share ideas across sectors on building toward a positive climate future.

"I am thrilled to return to the City of Boston and join the EEOS Cabinet at such a pivotal time. The creation of the Office of Climate Resilience is a testament to our city's dedication to proactive and inclusive climate action,” said Chief of Staff to EEOS, Jessica Morris. “My focus will be on ensuring that our departments work seamlessly to implement innovative and impactful climate action strategies. I am committed to engaging with our communities and making sure that every resident is part of Boston's journey toward a greener future."

For more information about the Office of Climate Resilience and its upcoming initiatives, please visit the City of Boston’s website at boston.gov/climateresilience.