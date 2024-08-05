Mayor Wu Announces Launch of the Boston E-Bikes Incentive Program

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced the launch of the Boston E-Bikes Incentive Program. This pilot initiative will provide discount vouchers to eligible residents who wish to purchase an e-bike for personal use. The goals of Boston’s E-Bikes Incentive Program are to address historic inequities in transportation access, accelerate mode shift to sustainable modes of transportation, and improve mobility options for residents. The City plans to provide approximately 1,000 vouchers ranging from $800 to $2,400 to help reduce the costs of purchasing an e-bike. Each recipient will also receive $150 toward the purchase of bicycle safety equipment. The first round of applications opened today.

“Boston is a city always on the move, and we want to ensure that all of our residents have transportation options that are convenient, affordable, and sustainable for their individual needs,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This e-bike voucher program will help reduce emissions and expand transportation options for traditionally vulnerable residents.”

To qualify for the Boston E-Bikes Incentive Program, a person must be a Boston resident over 18 years old who fits at least one of the criteria: income-eligible adult (at or below 40% AMI), a senior over 60 years of age, or an adult with a chronic or permanent disability. Qualified applicants will be randomly selected to receive a voucher that can be used within 90 days in person at one of the participating bike shops.

“E-bikes and adaptive e-bikes make active mobility an option for older adults and some people with disabilities,” said Jascha Franklin-Hodge, Chief of Streets. “Affordable access to a reliable, active form of transportation can help people stay healthy, be more connected to their community, and meet their transportation needs.”

The pilot program is funded by $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and is designed for residents who can most benefit from the advantages of an e-bike, and communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID pandemic. This investment will help support those choosing smaller, more environmentally friendly mobility devices.

E-bikes eligible for the program discount have a safety-certified rechargeable battery and a pedal assist that provides a more effortless riding experience. They can give access to biking for people with mobility challenges, or residents who need to travel long distances or up hilly terrain. Cargo e-bikes, which can also be purchased through the program, have additional storage and passenger-carrying capacity. In addition to traditional e-bikes, the program will provide support toward the purchase of powered handcycle wheelchair attachments and adaptive e-bikes that can be modified to meet the needs of individuals with chronic disabilities.

The application process for adults with permanent disabilities interested in powered handcycle wheelchair attachments or adaptive e-bikes will be open from August 5 to September 5. All other eligible groups can access the application from August 12 to August 24. The City will hold another application round in spring 2025. More information on how to apply and the program details can be found at boston.gov/ebikes.

“We are excited to see the City of Boston offer incentives to lower the costs for their residents to use electric bicycles to get around,” said Alex Salcedo, E-Bike Program Manager for MassBike. “Through our Worcester program, where we have offered e-bikes to income-burdened residents over the past two years, MassBike has seen the benefits that e-bikes can bring, especially to people who may not consider themselves everyday riders. Riding bikes has improved participants’ health and mental wellness, lowered the costs of transportation, expanded connections to the community, and introduced the joy of bicycling to more people. We’re expecting great success from this program in Boston.”

The Boston Bikes team will also host free “Try an E-Bike'' and bike shop showcase events in August, where eligible residents can test different bikes and receive help on their applications. There will also be additional e-bike hours to help residents with applications if needed.