Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, August 5, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of August 5 include the following:

Note: Due to the State of Emergency in place for Tropical Storm Debby, media members will be notified of public events as they are scheduled.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: July 29, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for July 29, 2024, included:

Monday, July 29

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Beer Wholesalers Association 85th Annual Conference, The Sanctuary, Kiawah Island, S.C.

Tuesday, July 30

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, July 31

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster met with The Honorable Frank Kendall III, Secretary of the Air Force and South Carolina leadership, 169th Fighter Wing Headquarters, Eastover, S.C.

2:00 PM: Agency meeting.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:45 PM: Policy meeting.

4:45 PM: Policy meeting.

6:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Kick off the 100th year of Summerville Green Wave Football, Bud Knight's Barn, 2400 Highway 17A, Summerville, S.C.

Thursday, August 1

1:00 PM: Agency meeting.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Launch of the Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood Program, Welcome Center at Shaw-Sumter Farm, 3495 Millgrove Lane, Dalzell, S.C.

Friday, August 2

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster joined Congressman Jim Clyburn, Senator Lindsey Graham, the United States Department of Transportation, the South Carolina Department of Transportation and community partners for press conference regarding the I-95 Lake Marion Bridge Replacement, Lake Marion Passage Trailhead, State Road S-14-230, Summerton, S.C.

10:45 AM: Meeting with Federal and State agency partners and members of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.