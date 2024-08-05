St. Albans // Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 24A2005252
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: July 31, 2024 at 1211
INCIDENT LOCATION: 39 Troy St. Richford
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief X3
ACCUSED: Phillip Walker-Brazie
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford
ACCUSED: Mark Clapper
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford
ACCUSED: Jessica Broe
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 31, 2024, at 1211 hours, Vermont State Police responded to the area of 39 Troy St. in the Town of Richford for a vandalism case. The Town of Richford reported there were multiple complaints of people writing and depositing paint on the roadway near the address of 39 Troy St. Through investigation, VSP determined that Phillip Walker-Brazie, Jessica Broe and Mark Clapper deposited various types of paint on the roadway, and Walker-Brazie wrote on the road in paint. Ultimately all three offenders were cited to appear in court for the offense of Unlawful Mischief.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/16/2024 at 0830 for all three parties
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
