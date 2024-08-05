St. Albans // Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident









STATE OF VERMONT





DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY





VERMONT STATE POLICE









NEWS RELEASE









CASE#: 24A2005252





RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau





STATION: St. Albans





CONTACT#: 8025245993









DATE/TIME: July 31, 2024 at 1211





INCIDENT LOCATION: 39 Troy St. Richford





VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief X3









ACCUSED: Phillip Walker-Brazie





AGE: 36





CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford









ACCUSED: Mark Clapper





AGE: 26





CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford









ACCUSED: Jessica Broe





AGE: 46





CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:









On July 31, 2024, at 1211 hours, Vermont State Police responded to the area of 39 Troy St. in the Town of Richford for a vandalism case. The Town of Richford reported there were multiple complaints of people writing and depositing paint on the roadway near the address of 39 Troy St. Through investigation, VSP determined that Phillip Walker-Brazie, Jessica Broe and Mark Clapper deposited various types of paint on the roadway, and Walker-Brazie wrote on the road in paint. Ultimately all three offenders were cited to appear in court for the offense of Unlawful Mischief.













COURT ACTION: Yes





COURT DATE/TIME: 09/16/2024 at 0830 for all three parties





COURT: Franklin





LODGED - LOCATION: N/A





BAIL: None





MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE













*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of





the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.



