Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,241 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,721 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans // Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident



STATE OF VERMONT


DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY


VERMONT STATE POLICE


 


NEWS RELEASE


       


CASE#: 24A2005252


RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Seth Boudreau                            


STATION:  St. Albans              


CONTACT#: 8025245993


 


DATE/TIME: July 31, 2024 at 1211


INCIDENT LOCATION: 39 Troy St. Richford


VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief X3


 


ACCUSED:  Phillip Walker-Brazie                                            


AGE: 36


CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford


 


ACCUSED:  Mark Clapper                                            


AGE: 26


CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford


 


ACCUSED:  Jessica Broe                                            


AGE: 46


CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford


 


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


 


On July 31, 2024, at 1211 hours, Vermont State Police responded to the area of 39 Troy St. in the Town of Richford for a vandalism case. The Town of Richford reported there were multiple complaints of people writing and depositing paint on the roadway near the address of 39 Troy St. Through investigation, VSP determined that Phillip Walker-Brazie, Jessica Broe and Mark Clapper deposited various types of paint on the roadway, and Walker-Brazie wrote on the road in paint. Ultimately all three offenders were cited to appear in court for the offense of Unlawful Mischief.


 


 


COURT ACTION: Yes


COURT DATE/TIME:  09/16/2024 at 0830 for all three parties    


COURT: Franklin


LODGED - LOCATION:      N/A


BAIL: None


MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE


 


 


*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of


the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.


Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

You just read:

St. Albans // Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more