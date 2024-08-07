The ECO Channel and Filedgr are teaming up for ECO Action - from TV & Events to On-chain & Metaverse

The ECO Channel team

As we move towards increased digitization, we must provide positive ROI in line with measurable environmental impact from the brands we support.” — Michel Thomas, CEO

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The ECO Channel (Miami) is proud to announce that we have partnered with Filedgr (Luxembourg) on curating & building an ECO Platform offering advanced marketing and sales possibilities leveraging an industry-agnostic on-chain (web3) infrastructure, optimized towards AI. The ECO Platform will complement the existing ECO awareness B2B offering of The ECO Channel with a high-tech solution building on Filedgr to embrace transparency, sustainability, and measurable climate action. According to Michel Thomas, CEO of The ECO Channel: “…As we move towards increased digitization, we must provide positive ROI in line with measurable environmental impact from the brands we support. This partnership aligns well with The ECO Channel's sustainability, transparency, and community engagement goal, and will help drive growth and innovation…”

On January 1st, 2101, the 22nd century begins. In less than 77 years, many of today's children will inherit a vastly different world where high-tech, big data, and global Megatrends such as AI, Web 3, Web 4, and Web 5 will lead the way. Those economic drivers will reshape business protocols and processes by creating global decentralized systems. One thing is certain: environmental, sustainable, regenerative, equitable, and socially inclusive practices will be in the DNA of every product and service being created. We are already witnessing the devastating effects of climate issues, drought, and water/food scarcity on entire populations.

In other words, embracing sustainability -or not- is becoming a matter of life or death. Our planet will survive, but will we? We invite businesses of all types to join us in activating the most powerful green movement on earth in three (3) easy steps.

First, tell us the initiatives that your organization is involved in and contributing to moving the needle towards a better future for humanity.

Second, The ECO Channel will introduce you to industry experts, solution providers, investors, and leading brands that will explain, guide, and educate you on the latest green and blue economy innovations. We will place you in front of investors, B2B and B2C buyers who can help accelerate your growth and purchase your ECO-optimized products and services. This includes one-on-one interviews, Zoom meetings, webinars, podcasts, and exclusive access to the most sought-after conferences and trade shows in the world.

Third, along with our offering, let's authenticate your claims to all stakeholders for traceability and transparency through one system.

The ECO channel subscribers must become active participants in the process of creating a healthier and safer planet. Invest in us by investing in yourself.

The ECO Channel/Filedgr partnership has 4 goals

1) Build trust and loyalty with ECO badges. Viewers will have access to our sponsors and advertiser’s ECO badges. An ECO Badge provides transparency on our sponsors/advertisers' sustainable practices.

2) Help small businesses with The ECO marketplace. Most eco businesses tend to be

small businesses. We are creating a platform where eco businesses sell their products and services to our consumers and get rewarded through special features, documentaries, and social media promotion.

3) The ECO rewards. Viewers will receive bonus points for doing their part and engaging toward a better healthier planet (planting trees, organic farming, renewable energy, lowering their carbon footprint, watching our ECO content, etc.). Those ECO rewards can be redeemed for free or highly discounted products and services.

4) User profile. We are creating a simple, easy-to-use user profile dashboard that will digest the data, keep track and verify all the actions, and display the corresponding rewards.

How do you get involved?

1) Go to: www.theecochannel.com and become a subscriber. It’s free

2) For BtoB and BtoC affiliates. Contact us at: info@theecochannel.com

3) For subscribers. Start sending action pics or action videos (live-action only, 5- seconds max) of what you or your organization is doing in your industry. This includes recycling, upcycling, decarbonization, tree plantings, beach cleaning, organic farming, reusable, regeneration, sustainability, carbon offset, and more. info@theecochannel.com

The team

The ECO Channel is the first and only TV Channel in the US to focus exclusively on sustainability and eco-friendly initiatives. Our coverage style is geared to inform, educate, and entertain. The ECO Channel has satellite offices in NYC, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles and is headquartered in Miami. Our TV content is distributed to over 10 million subscribers nationally and locally; we connect to more than 18,500 business owners and entrepreneurs in South FL, through a monthly newsletter. The ECO Channel is the media partner of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the Miami Boat Show, Miami Swim Week, Art Basel, America's Food & Beverage Show, Green Wall Street, Ocean Exchange, The Real Deal Miami, International Beauty Show NYC, World Perfumery Congress, and Cosmoprof Las Vegas to name a few.

You can find additional information on the team at: www.theecochannel.com/our-team/

Filedgr empowers organizations and individuals through digital ownership and transparent data analysis. Our platform provides secure, verifiable digital certificates that foster collaboration and trust.

We go beyond the norm to ensure that transparency is not just a claim, but a verifiable practice fostering trust and collaboration in every aspect of our operations.

We believe that ownership extends into the digital realm including data, empowering individuals with further control, access, and knowledge of their assets more than ever.

We believe integrity allows individuals to move forward in a collaborative nature rather than a competitive one.

You can find additional information on the team at: www.filedgr.com/about-us/

