Court Declares Google a Monopolist in Violation of the Sherman Act

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced a significant victory in the ongoing battle to ensure fair competition in the digital marketplace. A federal court has found that Google is a monopolist and has violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act by unlawfully maintaining its monopoly.

“Today reaffirms that no company, no matter how powerful, is above the law,” Yost said. “We will continue to hold monopolies accountable to protect Ohioans and ensure a fair and competitive market.”

The states alleged that Google illegally maintains its monopoly power over general search engines and related advertising markets through a series of anticompetitive exclusionary contracts and conduct. As a result, Google has deprived consumers of competition that could lead to greater choice, innovation, and better privacy protections.

Further legal analysis is being conducted of Judge Amit Mehta’s decision in the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia.

