State of Emergency: SC Residents Urged to Prepare for Debby

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is urging consumers to heed disaster preparedness warnings as Debby approaches. There are steps you can take to reduce the stress caused during a weather emergency.

Collect your most recent financial and identification documents and keep them in a safe, dry place. Be prepared to take them with you if you have to evacuate. Review your insurance policies. Become familiar with the types and levels of coverage you have. Consider taking an inventory of valuables in case you have to file a claim. Research whether your policies cover temporary shelter, replacement clothing or other items in the event of a disaster.

Build a plan using the South Carolina Hurricane Guide. The guide provides detailed information on evacuation zones and routes, official communication channels that provide emergency alerts and much more.

Report price gouging. Report instances of price gouging to the police and the Office of the Attorney General by emailing reports to pricegouging@scag.gov, or calling (803) 737-3953. For more information, see the Attorney General's press release on price gouging.

Read SCDCA's Beware of Disaster Scams (PDF) . Fraudsters take advantage of the headlines when a disaster strikes. Protect your personal information and money from scammers by knowing the red flags. If you encounter a disaster scam, you can report it to SCDCA by visiting the Scams webpage or calling 1 (844) TELL-DCA (835-5322).

Read SCDCA's Recovering from a Disaster (PDF). After the storm passes, this guide can help you decide where to begin in the recovery process. Whether you have outstanding bills, need home improvement services or a temporary place to live, the guide addresses specific steps to take.

