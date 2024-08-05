Catch ‘Fair Fever’ with Choose Iowa at the 2024 Iowa State Fair

Choose Iowa will be highlighted throughout the 2024 Iowa State Fair by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and partners

DES MOINES, Iowa (August 5, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig welcomes Iowa State Fairgoers to catch “Fair Fever” with Choose Iowa during the annual 11-day event slated for August 8 through August 18 in Des Moines. Choose Iowa is the state’s signature brand for Iowa grown, Iowa raised, and Iowa made food and ag products and is a marketing initiative of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The Department, Iowa State Fair, partners and Choose Iowa members will be featuring Choose Iowa via promotions, events and giveaways throughout the duration of the 2024 fair.

“Whether you live on a farm or in the city, the annual Iowa State Fair offers numerous opportunities to experience Iowa agriculture in fun, memorable and unique ways,” said Secretary Naig. “This year’s Iowa State Fair will prominently feature Choose Iowa and I welcome all fairgoers to learn more about our state’s brand promoting Iowa grown, Iowa raised, and Iowa made food and ag products. From contests and cooking demonstrations to promotional giveaways, a free photo booth and even craft beer, be sure to catch ‘Fair Fever’ with Choose Iowa during the 2024 Iowa State Fair.”

Fair attendees will find opportunities to interact with and learn more about Choose Iowa during the 2024 Iowa State Fair in the following ways:

Vote in the Best Choose Iowa Fair Food Contest

The Best Choose Iowa Fair Food Contest will celebrate fair food menu items made using ingredients sourced from Iowa. Fairgoers will be invited to vote for their favorite fair food featuring Iowa ingredients during the Iowa State Fair until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14. The food stand with the winning Best Choose Iowa Fair Food will be recognized on August 16 when the Iowa State Fair’s Best New Food is announced. Approximately 10 percent of the food stands at the Iowa State Fair submitted entries. A map showing all the food locations featuring Iowa ingredients will be posted on the Iowa State Fair website and mobile app. More details are available on the Choose Iowa website.

The Kitchen: Choose Iowa Presents…

Choose Iowa will present cooking demonstrations and food presentations daily at 1 p.m. in The Kitchen inside the Maytag Family Theatre Building. The Maytag Family Theatre Building is located on the Grand Concourse between the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) building and the Barksdale Cookies building. Over the 11 days, the line-up will feature more than 40 Choose Iowa members as well as culinary professionals. Find the whole lineup for The Kitchen in the event calendar or on the Choose Iowa Facebook page.

Iowa State Fair Farm to Fair Dinner

Co-sponsored with Iowa commodity group partners, Choose Iowa is presenting the Iowa State Fair Farm to Fair Dinner on Saturday, August 17 from 6-8 p.m. 110 lucky fairgoers will receive a pair of tickets to attend a special four-course meal of local foods with Iowa farmers crafted by three notable Iowa chefs: Aaron Holt, Grant Gillon and Jacob Schroeder.

Free Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will recognize 16 Iowa students whose artwork is included in the 2024-2025 Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar. The ceremony will be held in the Agriculture Building at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13. The Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship received more than 200 submissions from K-12 students across the state and 16 student artists were selected for the annual calendar. The free 2024-2025 calendar will be available to the public, while supplies last, at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s booth in the Agriculture Building. A digital version of the calendar will also be available online.

Choose Iowa in the Agriculture Building

When you stop in the Agriculture Building to see the world-famous butter cow or to get your egg on a stick, look for the Choose Iowa banners in the center of the building. Fairgoers can visit a photo booth and get a free “Picture Yourself in Iowa Agriculture” photo after selecting from numerous fun ag backgrounds. There will also be information banners about Iowa agriculture with fun facts about commodities and products produced in Iowa. Fairgoers can also pick up a free commemorative Choose Iowa cup and a free Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar while supplies last.

Choose Iowa in the Varied Industries Building

Fairgoers visiting the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s booth in the Varied Industries Building to get their “Official Fair Weight” can also learn about Choose Iowa. A free “What’s in Season?” flier will be available, and fairgoers can watch a short video about Choose Iowa.

Choose Iowa on Tap

Try out the new Yield of Dreams corn lager at the Iowa Craft Beer Tent. The beer represents a partnership between Choose Iowa, Iowa Corn, the Iowa Brewers Guild, Field Day Brewing Company, and Confluence Distribution.

Learn more about Choose Iowa by visiting ChooseIowa.com.