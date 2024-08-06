Genius 100 Foundation Global Ambassador Ido Aharoni Appointed to Teach at San Diego’s Elite Universities

Ambassador Ido Aharoni photo credit Shahar Azaran Photo credit Robin Mancoll

We are delighted that our Global Ambassador, Ido Aharoni, will spend time in Southern California, to educate and inspire people, both on and off campus” — Hilarie Viener, CEO, Genius 100 Foundation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Genius 100 Foundation is pleased to congratulate its co-founder and Global Ambassador, Ido Aharoni Aronoff, on his acceptance of the Jean and Gary Shekhter Visiting Professorship at San Diego State University (SDSU) School of Business and University of California San Diego (UCSD) School of Global Policy.

Ambassador Ido Aharoni has served as senior lecturer at the Coller School of Management at Tel Aviv University (since 2018), member of the university’s Board of Governors (since 2015) and a Global Distinguished Professor of Business at Touro University (since 2024). He has also served as Global Distinguished Professor of International Relations at New York University (2016-2022).

Ambassador Aharoni’s upcoming appointments in San Diego were made possible through the generous funding of the Murray Galinson Israel-San Diego Initiative. Aharoni is expected to teach his longstanding course about ‘Non-Product Branding – the Case of Nations and Places’ with a strong emphasis on the case studies of New York and Israel. During his stay in Southern California Ambassador Aharoni is expected to address general audiences on Israel and the Middle East, on behalf of his hosting organization, The Leichtag Foundation (www.leichtag.org).

CEO of the Genius 100 Foundation Hilarie Viener stated, “We are delighted that our Global Ambassador will spend time in Southern California, to educate and inspire people, on and off campus, about Israel and the legacy of the great Albert Einstein, whom our organization, Genius 100, celebrates. Einstein was the de-facto father of Israel’s academic prowess who served as the first Chairman of the Hebrew University and was instrumental in the establishment of Technion”.

Aharoni added: “I am excited to return to a very familiar turf and engage in a meaningful and mind-broadening conversations about our country [Israel] and region [Middle East]”.

Aharoni, who joined the Foreign Service in 1991 after a brief stint as a journalist, served as Policy Advisor in 1993-1994 to Israel’s Chief Negotiator with the Palestinians, Ambassador Uriel (Uri) Savir (b. 1953 - d. 2022). In that capacity, Aharoni took part in the negotiations that led to the signing of ‘Declaration of Principles’ between Israel and the PLO (known as the ‘Oslo Accords’) on the White House lawn on September 13th, 1993. Aharoni was a member of Israel’s official delegation to the ceremony, headed by then Foreign Minister Shimon Peres (b. 1923 – d. 2016). He later served in diplomatic capacities in both Los Angeles (1994-1998, covering the southwestern region of the USA) and New York (2001-2005 covering the tri-state area). He was then appointed as Israel’s Consul General in New York with the rank of Ambassador and held that position from 2016-2022.

About Genius 100 Foundation

It has been over 100 years since Albert Einstein created the General Theory of Relativity. The foundation's purpose is to inspire a new generation of people, scientists and humanitarians, to bring fresh thinking to contemporary global challenges and to make science, technology, engineering and mathematics more accessible and appealing to future generations. Albert Einstein was one of the founding fathers of The Hebrew University. For more information please visit: https://www.genius100visions.com/

The Genius G100 Foundation Mission

We leverage the knowledge and resources of the G100 community to support impactful education, health, humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration and funding structures.

About Ido Aharoni

Ido Aharoni (Aronoff) is an Israeli diplomat, advisor to global companies, public speaker, university lecturer, writer, and investor. He was born in Tel Aviv to a family that settled in the Land of Israel in the 1870’s and spent his entire diplomatic career in the United States on both coasts. He is a 25-year veteran of Israel’s Foreign service, a public diplomacy specialist, founder of the Brand Israel Program (2002), and a well-known place positioning and branding practitioner.

Aharoni has served as a Member of the Board of Governors of Tel Aviv University since 2015 and as a lecturer at the university’s Coller School of Management since 2018. He is the host of TAU Unbound, the official English language podcast of Tel Aviv University. He serves as Global Distinguished Professor of Business at Touro University and has also served as a Global Distinguished Professor for International Relations at New York University. He has frequently appeared in national and international media as a commentator and opinion writer. Aharoni has been Israel's longest-serving Consul-General in New York (2010-2016).

About the Murray Galinson Initiative

The MGSDII has partnered with campuses across San Diego to bring 48 visiting professors from Israel to teach 150 classes on modern Israel, reaching over 4,000 students over the last eight years. Through this exchange and other programs, MGSDII expands the marketplace of ideas on campus with a firm commitment to academic freedom and integrity. MGSDII is an initiative of Impact Cubed.