Genius 100 Foundation and NY Festivals Advertising Awards select “Kami” for the Gold 2023 Genius Inspiration Award

Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore took top honors as the global campaign that inspired the greatest social impact for their work for Down Syndrome International

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Genius 100 Foundation (G100), in partnership with the New York Festivals International Advertising Awards® is honored to announce “Kami” created by Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore for Down Syndrome International as the winner of 2023 the Genius 100 Inspiration Award.

The goal of “Kami” was to raise awareness about the lack of representation amongst virtual influencers. Down Syndrome International, set out to prove that diversity is possible in the virtual world, and provoke a conversation around the future of inclusion.

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive The Genius 100 Inspiration Award,” states Rachel Kennedy, Group Creative Director, Forsman & Bodenfors. “Kami may be the first virtual influencer with a disability, but we don't want her to be the last. We hope that the inclusive model with which we built Kami inspires more people in the digital community to create a virtual world that has diversity at its core, and not as an afterthought. Kami is proof that we can all show up authentically in the virtual world. Disabilities like Down syndrome are a part of the human condition that should never be erased. Kami is an agent of change, a revolutionary, and we are so happy that her legacy and impact are being recognized with this award.”

At the onset of the work, out of the 200+ virtual influencers on Instagram, not a single one represented the disability community, until “Kami”. “Kami” was created as the world’s first virtual influencer with Down syndrome. To ensure “Kami” was authentic, she was actually co-created by a group of 100 young women with Down syndrome from 16 different countries.

“Kami” became a global spokesperson featured all forms of media around the world. As she gained popularity, the message resonated inside and outside the disability community, being shared organically in 16 languages. One of the results was that “Kami” became the first virtual influencer with a disability to be verified on Instagram.

”Kami” is a brilliant concept and by design ingeniously inclusive,” states Hilarie Viener, CEO, Genius 100 Foundation. "It is so fundamentally importation for diversity and inclusion to evolve at the rate of digital change and this message executes perfectly. This kind of work leads by example, and we are very proud to honor it.”

The 2023 Genius Awards included entries from 17 countries and over 150 pieces of creative work. This is the only category within the New York Festivals Advertising Awards that accepts work from NGOs. Proceeds from the entry fees for all four awards will go to charitable partners of Genius 100 Foundation,

Luv Michael, and The International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

The awards were judged by a panel of Genius 100 Visionaries, comprised of an extraordinary group of 100 globally recognized, accomplished, compassionate minds from an impressive cross-section of fields, including: Ron Arad, Chris Bertish, Rick Hansen, Maggie MacDonnell, Eduardo Marturet, and Jose Miguel Sokoloff, as well as the Genius 100 executive team of Rami Kleinmann (Co-Founder), Helen Hatzis (CCO), and Hilarie Viener (CEO).

The Genius 100 Awards

The Genius 100 Inspiration Award (est. 2021) honors outstanding purpose-driven creative work that inspires action to create impact. The Genius 100 Limitless Award (est. 2023) honors the entity that has created work that brings awareness and outstanding positive impact for/on persons/communities with disabilities and promotes unlimited inspiration. Genius 100 Idea of the Year Award (est. 2023) honors the entity that has created, developed, and exhibited proof of concept of the most unique, impactful, inspiration and genius idea of the year. Genius 100 Product of the Year Award (est. 2023) honors the entity that has created work that showcases the most unique, impactful, inspirational and genius product of the year.

About the Genius 100 Foundation

The Genius 100 community, referred to as G100, was born out of the centennial celebration of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity and remains inspired by his unique Genius. To honor this landmark occasion, 100 of the world’s greatest minds were researched, selected, and nominated to contribute their vision of the future to the publishing of the first 3D book “Genius: 100 Visions of the Future” and are considered the original Genius 100 Visionaries.

Genius 100 Foundation was founded in Toronto in 2017, with a global footprint. It is a community of exceptionally imaginative and action oriented human beings who leverage our knowledge and resources to support impactful education, health, humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration, funding and “1+1=100” mentality”. In 2020, Genius 100 Foundation US was established as a NY based 501c3.

The Genius G100 Foundation Mission

We leverage the knowledge and resources of the G100 community to support impactful education, health, humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration and funding structures. www.genius100visions.com

About New York Festivals: New York Festivals® Celebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957

Advertising Awards

AME Awards®

Bowery Awards

NYF Health Awards

Radio Awards

TV & Film Awards

Entries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, visit: www.newyorkfestivals.com.

Genius 100 Foundation is a registered Charity in Canada and 501c3 US

