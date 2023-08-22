“Powering the Search for Missing Children” debuts national public service announcement campaign

Genius 100 Foundation, the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children and Discovered.tv join forces to fight growing epidemic

Through this campaign, we aim to shed light on the urgency of this crisis and gather the support needed to fund our efforts to bring children to safety” — Bob Cunningham, CEO, ICMEC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A “triple-first” was announced today as Genius 100 Foundation (G100), the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (ICMEC) and Discovered.TV launch a public service announcement campaign titled “Powering the Search for Missing Children”.

It will be a “first” for each entity in a combined effort to raise awareness of this growing epidemic and fund efforts to locate missing children, including abducted children, and help to prevent the unimaginable crimes that can be perpetrated on children who go missing.

The “Powering the Search” creative focuses on this urgent, growing crisis. It highlights the fact that each year millions of children go missing and the tremendous risk of them being exploited, trafficked, or abused with each passing hour. According to the FBI, in 2022 there were 359,094 reports of missing children in the U.S. alone, an increase of over 20,000 from 2021. The spots include a call to action for support to www.icmec.org/everychild which incorporates and reinforces ICMEC’s central belief that every child deserves a safe childhood.

Discovered.TV, a Black owned global streaming company, is a safe space for Creators, their fans, and advertisers. Discovered continues its mission to supply a fair-trade distribution alternative, shifting the revenue-share paradigm towards content development offered by emerging Creators, proven producers, production houses and those who just create great content and need a way to monetize their audiences and create revenue. It is a patented Enhanced Content Sharing Platform (ECSP) with a primary demographic audience composed of Black and Latina women, ages 18 – 24.

“Discovered and our entire Team are grateful for the opportunity to address this crisis in the multicultural community. By adding this powerful relationship with Genius 100 and ICMEC we are confident that there is no limit to the possibilities and the impact we can make with our combined efforts”, states Charles Pankey Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer.

Black children are disproportionately represented among missing children. Of the children reported missing, 31% were Black, but only 14% of the U.S. population is Black; 10% of missing children were Multiracial, compared to 4% of their representation in the census. (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

This will mark the first time all three entities launch a public service campaign. The funds raised will support the expanded use and increased functionality of ICMEC’s global missing children’s digital platform, which powers the search for missing children around the world.

"With each passing hour, countless missing children face unimaginable risks. Through this campaign, we aim to shed light on the urgency of this crisis and gather the support needed to fund our efforts to bring children to safety," says Bob Cunningham, CEO of ICMEC. "Black children are disproportionately represented among missing children, and this campaign holds the potential to make a profound impact. We are committed to expanding the use and functionality of our global missing children's digital platform powered by AI technology. This platform empowers law enforcement with the tools they need to locate missing children and distribute geo-targeted alerts, ensuring a swift response when a child goes missing. As we unite the power of knowledge, resources, and innovation, we will continue to improve the global community's response to missing and abducted children, offering hope, protection, and a brighter future for the most vulnerable among us."

In doing so, ICMEC will continue to improve the global community’s response to missing and abducted children through training and education and by powering the world’s largest missing child alerting system. By equipping law enforcement with AI-powered technology that never stops scouring the internet for leads on a child’s whereabouts and distributes geo-targeted alerts, they empower those on the frontlines of child protection with the tools and resources they need to help when a child goes missing.

The campaign and its supporting partners came together through the efforts of the Genius 100 Foundation. Genius 100 Foundation is a global organization of exceptionally imaginative and action oriented human beings, including 16 Noble Laurates and some of the world’s most prolific social impact pioneers, who leverage their knowledge and resources to support impactful education, health, humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration, funding and “1+1=100” mentality. They are partnering with The International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (ICMEC) on the “Powering the Search” campaign and brought in Discovered.TV as the media launch partner due to their interest in this growing epidemic and its importance to their core audience.

The “Powering the Search” campaign will mark the launch of Discovered.tv offering Public Service Announcement opportunities on their up-and-coming streaming platform.

The spots will run on www.discovered.tv beginning Tuesday, August 22, 2023.



About the Genius 100 Foundation

The Genius 100 community, referred to as G100, was born out of the centennial celebration of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity and remains inspired by his unique Genius. To honor this landmark occasion, 100 of the world’s greatest minds were researched, selected, and nominated to contribute their vision of the future to the publishing of the first 3D book “Genius: 100 Visions of the Future” and are considered the original Genius 100 Visionaries.

Genius 100 Foundation was founded in Toronto in 2017, with a global footprint. In 2020, Genius 100 Foundation US was established as a NY based 501c3.

The Genius G100 Foundation Mission

We leverage the knowledge and resources of the G100 community to support impactful education, health, humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration and funding structures. www.genius100visions.com