Newly rebuilt US 191 bridge open at I-10 west of Willcox

WILLCOX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has opened a reconstructed bridge that carries US 191 over Interstate 10 in southeast Arizona following a crash that severely damaged the structure in 2023.

The $5.3 million project is now complete after work began early this year to demolish the US 191 bridge and then rebuild the superstructure, which includes the girders and deck.

The bridge is about 9 miles west of Willcox at milepost 331. After the crash forced the bridge to close, ADOT worked quickly to build a temporary support structure to allow I-10 traffic to flow freely under it. ADOT has also worked closely since then with stakeholders who were eager to restore access.

While major work is complete, motorists should expect minor asphalt work and lane striping in September.

For more information on this project, please visit azdot.gov/US191BridgeRepair.



