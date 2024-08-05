Macao Orchestra New Concert Season presents cross-disciplinary collaborations creating the infinity of music with world-class musicians

MACAU, August 5 - Co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., and Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A., with the support of BOC Macau, the Macao Orchestra 2024-25 Concert Season will be inaugurated on 31 August. Tickets will be on sale from 6 August through the Macau Ticketing Network.

Themed “Creating Infinity”, the new Concert Season aims to guide music aficionados to find their melodies for the soul in the myriad worlds of music. Music Director and Principal Conductor of Macao Orchestra, Lio Kuokman, will lead Macao Orchestra to present timeless masterpieces of different styles and eras, ranging from prominent classics to soul-stirring contemporary works, as well as a number of cross-disciplinary artistic collaborations. Throughout the collaboration with diverse arts organisations, the Orchestra will create more rooms for the audience to imagine and experience the layering of arts. In addition to performances, the Orchestra will continue to launch educational activities and community promotions, allowing children to get closer to music from an early age and share the beauty of music with more members of the public.

The press conference for the Macao Orchestra 2024-25 Concert Season was held today (5 August). The ceremony was attended by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau and President of Board of Directors of Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Leong Wai Man; the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng; the Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Philip Cheng; the Chief Advisor of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kent Wong; the Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing of MGM, Catarina Lio; the Senior Vice President of Corporate Brand Development and Marketing of SJM Resorts, S.A., Porcia Leung; the Vice President of Corporate Communications and Community Affairs of Sands China Ltd., Catherine Kong; the Chief Marketing Officer of Wynn Macau, Limited, Zoe Zou; the Managing Director of Bank of China Macau Branch, Xu Zhiyu; the Member of Board of Directors of Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Jimson Hoi; the Music Director and Principal Conductor of Macao Orchestra, Lio Kuokman; the Acting Executive Director of Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Jeptha Lam; and the pianist “Niu Niu” (Zhang Shengliang). In the ceremony, the Music Director Lio Kuokman and the pianist “Niu Niu” performed the Brahms’ musical piece, previewing the “Tribute to Brahms Series” in the new Concert Season.

Internationally renowned artists gathered to stage in Macao

The new Concert Season will kick off with Mendelssohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream presented by the Macao Orchestra, in collaboration with the actress Sylvia Chang. Under the baton of the Music Director and Principal Conductor Lio Kuokman, with the interpretation through fourteen characters performed by Sylvia Chang, the concert unveils the Concert Season in a romantic and playful atmosphere.

In this year’s Concert Season, the Orchestra specially includes the “Tribute to Brahms Series” in the Concert Season for the first time. Violin soloists Alexandra Conunova and Josef Špaček, cello soloist Pablo Ferrández, pianists Alexzi Volodin, “Niu Niu” (Zhang Shengliang) and the renowned Austrian conductor Christian Arming will take stage in the Concert Season, presenting the most significant symphony and chamber works of this German Romantic composer. French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, one of today’s finest pianists, will come to Macao to perform Piano Concerto No. 5 by French composer Saint-Saëns. Moreover, Lio Kuokman, will serve as the conductor and piano soloist in the concert “The Infinite Titan”, presenting mesmerising works of the two giants, Mahler and Ravel.

Cross-disciplinary visual arts performances to explore the vast musical universe

In the new Concert Season, the Macao Orchestra will collaborate with various disciplinaries such as dance, drama and visual arts, making sparkle through various performances. The Orchestra will join hands with Hong Kong Ballet to premiere the ballet “The Butterfly Lovers”, combining the stunning sets and costumes by art director for stage and film, Tim Yip, presenting the timeless love story to the audience in a new light. In the film-in-concert, the BBC programme Seven Worlds, One Planet will be screened, with live soundtrack and audio navigation, taking the audience to travel across the seven continents. The large-scale outdoor concert “Starry Symphony at the Lawn” will be held in Macao for the first time. Chris Botti, a trumpeter and versatile musician in both jazz and pop music, will collaborate with Macao Orchestra to present this special concert on the lawn, showcasing the image of Macao as a “City of Performing Arts”.

Diverse festive performances to celebrate major festivals with music aficionados

Jazz pianist Hiromi Uehara will showcase her breathtaking virtuosity on the New Year’s Eve to welcome the New Year with her cross-genre music in an eclectic approach. In the highlight of the programmes of this Concert Season “Easter Concert”, Japanese conductor Masato Suzuki, a leading authority on the works of Bach, in collaboration with Chorus of Bach Collegium Japan, will present the stirring musical piece St Matthew Passion by Bach. In addition, Korean flutist Jasmine Choi, hailed as “the goddess of flute”, and Korean soprano MyungJoo Lee will present romantic and warm melodies on Valentine’s Day to share the sweetness of the love with music aficionados. On Children’s Day, the Orchestra will present the symphonic animation concert that features large-screen animation, singers and a choir, allowing young music fans to experience the charm of music and animation. In the “A Medley of Chinese Works Series”, the Orchestra will also present the concert “iSING! Echoes of Ancient Tang Poems”, recreating the famous Tang poetry through the combination of ancient artistic conception and modern music.

Various discounts offered in appreciation of music aficionados’ support

Tickets for the Macao Orchestra 2024-25 Concert Season are on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network from 12pm on 6 August 2024 (Tuesday). For details, please visit the official website of the Macao Orchestra and the Macau Ticketing Network. Various discounts are available for this new Concert Season. Member of OM Friends and Friends of the Macao Chinese Orchestra, holders of BOC Credit Card or BOC Card will receive an early bird discount of 30% on ticket purchases between 6 and 26 August. In addition, the Orchestra specially launched the “Package Tickets of Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR”, in which members of the public who purchase two package tickets for the designated concerts can enjoy 40% discount. Members of the public who purchase four tickets for the “Tribute to Brahms Series” symphonic concerts can receive two complimentary tickets for all concerts of the “Tribute to Brahms – Free Flow Chamber Music Sunday”. Holders of BOC Credit Card or BOC Card will receive a 30% discount on tickets for special programmes, as well as a 20% discount on tickets for non-special programmes. A 40% discount will be offered to holders of a valid full-time Student Card, and a 50% discount for holders of Macao Senior Citizen Card or Disability Assessment Registration Card.

For more information about the new Concert Season, please refer to the OM’s new Concert Season booklet. The new Concert Season booklets can be obtained at the Macau Ticketing Network outlets for free. The electronic version is available at the Macao Orchestra’s website atwww.om-macau.org. 24-hour booking hotline: 2855 5555; ticketing website: www.macauticket.com.