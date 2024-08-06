SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with DFS Platform Bettor Together for Business Development Support

SCCG Partners with Bettor Together

This collaboration aims to support Bettor Together's growth and operations by leveraging SCCG's extensive industry expertise and global gaming network.

We are excited to partner with Bettor Together to bring their innovative cooperative fantasy sports platform to a broader audience.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Bettor Together, the first cooperative fantasy sports platform. This collaboration aims to support Bettor Together's growth and operations by leveraging SCCG's extensive industry expertise and global gaming network.

Bettor Together transforms fantasy sports by shifting from solo play to a team-based experience. Players join forces with friends to tackle player prop contests, enhancing the excitement and competition. The platform includes innovative features like Odds Boosts, strategic player prop picks, and immersive contests that engage users with real-time leaderboard tracking and thrilling end-game scenarios.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are excited to partner with Bettor Together to bring their innovative cooperative fantasy sports platform to a broader audience. Their unique approach to fantasy sports aligns perfectly with our mission to drive growth and maximize opportunities for our partners. We look forward to supporting their journey and helping them achieve new heights in the gaming industry."

Mark Szandzik, Founder of Bettor Together, shared his excitement: "We are thrilled to kick off our partnership with SCCG. Their industry expertise and expansive network will help us uncover new opportunities and take our innovative platform to the next level. We are excited about the synergies our partnership with SCCG will create, introducing our cooperative fantasy platform to the gaming industry and showing that we are Better Together."

SCCG will support Bettor Together by developing and executing comprehensive marketing strategies to enhance both B2C and B2B growth. This includes analyzing market trends to identify partnership opportunities, conducting operational reviews to optimize processes, and executing targeted marketing and advertising campaigns to raise awareness within the gaming industry.

ABOUT BETTOR TOGETHER

Bettor Together is the first cooperative fantasy sports platform, offering a unique team-based approach to fantasy sports. Players join contests, select teammates, and strategize to conquer player prop contests and compete for real money prizes. With features like Odds Boosts and immersive fantasy contests, Bettor Together enhances the fantasy sports experience through collaboration and strategic gameplay.



ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures.

https://sccgmanagement.com/



"CONTACT"