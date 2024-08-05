Chip Seal and Fog Seal Projects Scheduled for East Central South Dakota

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024

Contact: Lane Goldsmith, Huron Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-353-7140

HURON, S.D. – Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, crews will begin chip seal and fog seal projects on portions of several highways in east central South Dakota. Weather dependent, the contractor will move from one project to the next in the following scheduled order:

S.D. Highway 47 – The project begins at the Big Bend Dam and runs north for two miles to the Lake Sharpe spillway;

S.D. Highway 34 – The project begins at the S.D. Highway 47 intersection in Ft. Thompson and runs east for five miles to the S.D. Highway 50 intersection;

S.D. Highway 45 – The project begins at the S.D. Highway 34 intersection and runs north for seven miles to the 221 st Street intersection;

Street intersection; U.S. Highway 14 – The project begins at the south edge of Wolsey and runs south for two miles and then east for five miles to the 393 rd Avenue intersection;

Avenue intersection; S.D. Highway 37 – The project will consist of chip sealing and fog sealing the shoulders. Work begins at the south end of Huron at the intersection of 33 rd Street and runs south for 11 miles to the 222 nd Street intersection;

Street and runs south for 11 miles to the 222 Street intersection; S.D. Highway 28 – The project begins three miles east of Hitchcock and runs east for 18 miles to the 412 th Avenue intersection;

Avenue intersection; S.D. Highway 37 – The project begins at the U.S. Highway 212 intersection in Doland and runs north for 11 miles to Turton; and

U.S. Highway 212 – The project begins at the S.D. Highway 37 intersection in Doland and runs east for 11 miles to the 416th Avenue intersection.

On two-way highways, traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. On divided highways, traffic will be reduced to one lane as operations are conducted. Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Loose gravel will be present on all projects for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic is advised to travel 40 miles per hour or the posted speed limit if it is less than the advised speed during this timeframe. Permanent pavement striping is scheduled to be applied 14 days after the completion of the chip seal and fog seal on each project.

The prime contractor on the $3.6 million project is Bituminous Paving Inc. from Ortonville, SD. The overall project completion date is September 2024.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-