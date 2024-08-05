Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,187 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,731 in the last 365 days.

Gov. McMaster, State Officials to Hold Briefing on Tropical Storm Debby

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing with state emergency management officials to update the public on Tropical Storm Debby's impact on South Carolina today, Monday, August 5, at 5:00 PM. 

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, state officials

WHAT: Media briefing regarding Tropical Storm Debby

WHEN: Today, Monday, August 5 at 5:00 PM

WHERE: South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Note: A live stream can be found on SCETV's website here. The satellite coordinates are as follows:

K10 Ch: A18

Uplink Frequency : 14191.00 H

Downlink Frequency : 11891.00 V

Bandwidth : 18.00

FEC : 3/4

Data Rate : 18.295

Symbol Rate : 13.235

Roll Of :

MPEG : MPEG-2

Modulaton : DVB-S

Modulaton Std : QPSK

Pilot On : No

Chroma Format : 4:2:0

Video Format : 1080i 60Hz

Encrypton Type : Encrypton Code

For questions regarding the satellite coordinates contact Aimee Crouch at 803-446-0614.

You just read:

Gov. McMaster, State Officials to Hold Briefing on Tropical Storm Debby

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more