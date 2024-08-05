Gov. McMaster, State Officials to Hold Briefing on Tropical Storm Debby

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing with state emergency management officials to update the public on Tropical Storm Debby's impact on South Carolina today, Monday, August 5, at 5:00 PM.

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, state officials

WHAT: Media briefing regarding Tropical Storm Debby

WHEN: Today, Monday, August 5 at 5:00 PM

WHERE: South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Note: A live stream can be found on SCETV's website here. The satellite coordinates are as follows:

K10 Ch: A18

Uplink Frequency : 14191.00 H

Downlink Frequency : 11891.00 V

Bandwidth : 18.00

FEC : 3/4

Data Rate : 18.295

Symbol Rate : 13.235

Roll Of :

MPEG : MPEG-2

Modulaton : DVB-S

Modulaton Std : QPSK

Pilot On : No

Chroma Format : 4:2:0

Video Format : 1080i 60Hz

Encrypton Type : Encrypton Code

For questions regarding the satellite coordinates contact Aimee Crouch at 803-446-0614.