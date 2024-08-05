Gov. McMaster, State Officials to Hold Briefing on Tropical Storm Debby
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing with state emergency management officials to update the public on Tropical Storm Debby's impact on South Carolina today, Monday, August 5, at 5:00 PM.
WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, state officials
WHAT: Media briefing regarding Tropical Storm Debby
WHEN: Today, Monday, August 5 at 5:00 PM
WHERE: South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.
Note: A live stream can be found on SCETV's website here. The satellite coordinates are as follows:
K10 Ch: A18
Uplink Frequency : 14191.00 H
Downlink Frequency : 11891.00 V
Bandwidth : 18.00
FEC : 3/4
Data Rate : 18.295
Symbol Rate : 13.235
Roll Of :
MPEG : MPEG-2
Modulaton : DVB-S
Modulaton Std : QPSK
Pilot On : No
Chroma Format : 4:2:0
Video Format : 1080i 60Hz
Encrypton Type : Encrypton Code
For questions regarding the satellite coordinates contact Aimee Crouch at 803-446-0614.