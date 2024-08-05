Death Investigation Continues In St. Mary’s County

August 5, 2024

(CALLAWAY, MD) Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a Callaway man whose body was discovered at the bottom of a well outside of his residence on Saturday.

The deceased is identified as Joseph Andrew Murrin, 53, of Callaway, Maryland. On Aug. 2, 2024, Murrin’s family reported him missing to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack after a reported fire at his residence. Police, firefighters and family members conducted a search of his home and surrounding areas.

On Aug. 3, 2024, family members located him at the bottom of a well, approximately 30 feet deep and adjacent to the residence. Maryland State Troopers, along with firefighters from multiple departments and technical rescue specialists, responded to the scene. Following a coordinated effort, firefighters successfully recovered Murrin on Sunday afternoon. He was transported to the medical examiner’s office for autopsy.

Among those involved in the recovery efforts were troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack, and personnel from the St. Mary’s County Volunteer Fire Service, the Montgomery County Fire Department Urban Search and Rescue Team, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration and other fire and rescue agencies from multiple jurisdictions.

Maryland State Police crime scene technicians processed the scene for evidence. Personnel from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the St. Mary’s County Office of the State’s Attorney also responded to assist Maryland State Police criminal investigators.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955. The investigation is ongoing.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov