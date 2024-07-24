State Auditor Shad White Issues Statement on Jacob VanLandingham, Former Brett Favre Business Partner, Guilty Plea
State Auditor Shad White Issues Statement on Jacob VanLandingham, Former Brett Favre Business Partner, Guilty Plea
July 24, 2024
JACKSON, Miss. – “I applaud federal prosecutors for their continued work on this case,” said State Auditor Shad White. “I’m grateful for my team at the Auditor’s office and the FBI for digging up the facts related to this case. We will continue to assist federal prosecutors as needed going forward.”