Auditor’s Office Arrests Former Community College Technician

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced that Special Agents from his office have arrested Timothy Lucius, former Itawamba Community College Telecommunications and Information Services Technician, on one count of embezzlement.



Lucius is accused of selling multiple pieces of electronic equipment, owned by Itawamba Community College, on his personal eBay store and pocketing the money for himself. Lucius was served with a $3,409.73 demand letter at the time of his arrest.

“We will continue to work on cases big and small to get results for the taxpayer,” said Auditor White. “Thank you to our investigators who uncovered this scheme.”

Lucius faces up to $5,000 in fines and 20 years if convicted. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.