Springfree Trampoline Receives 2024 National Parenting Seal of Approval

Springfree Trampoline Receives National Parenting Center Award for Outstanding Quality and Safety in 2024

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Springfree Trampoline has earned the prestigious National Parenting Seal of Approval in the Outdoor Play category for superior safety and quality.

Springfree’s Compact Oval and Round Trampolines were awarded after undergoing a multi-week independent testing process by the National Parenting Center’s Seal of Approval Program.

This testing included parents, children, and educators filling out a questionnaire evaluating their experience with the product.

Specifically, they analyzed the products on desirability, quality, sturdiness, interactivity, packaging, stimulation and engagement, among others.

“The Springfree Trampoline really delivers on its promise of endless fun and safety,” according to the National Parenting Center’s analysis. “Its compact size comfortably accommodates one child for bouncing and performing tricks, making it an ideal choice for smaller spaces.”

The testers also noted Springfree’s “sleek design and durable construction” while praising their industry-leading trampoline safety features, which eliminate 90% of product-related injuries.

These safety features include a springless design, a mat with no hard edges and a flexible enclosure system.

“We are honored to receive the National Parenting Seal of Approval for our endless dedication to product excellence,” said Amy McIntee, Co-COO at goba Sports Group, the parent company of Springfree Trampoline.

“Our continuous commitment to crafting the highest-quality backyard products for families to make everlasting memories in the backyard drives our organizational ethos. This recognition only fuels us to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with outdoor play.”

Springfree Trampoline's Compact Round and Oval Trampolines are available for purchase online and at select retailers and dealers nationwide.

For more information about Springfree Trampoline and its top-rated products, visit www.springfreetrampoline.com.

About Springfree Trampoline™:

Springfree Trampoline is the world’s safest, highest quality, and longest-lasting trampoline. Redefining backyard play and helping families go outside and be active through innovation rooted in safety and quality, Springfree Trampoline’s patented safety design is the only trampoline on the market that eliminates 90% of all product-related trampoline injuries. Springfree Trampoline is available in Springfree Retail stores and via select retailers and e-tailers across the United States. To learn more about Springfree Trampoline, find a store near you or to purchase online, go to www.springfreetrampoline.com or call 1 (877) 586-7723.

About The National Parenting Center:

The National Parenting Center was founded in July of 1989 with the intention of providing the most comprehensive and responsible parenting advice to parents everywhere. The advice provided is furnished by some of the world’s most respected authorities in the field of child rearing and development. The National Parenting Center’s Seal of Approval program, created in 1990 as an adjunct to TNPC’s support services, identifies the finest products and services being marketed to the parent/child audience. To learn more about the National Parenting Center, visit nationalparentingcenter.com.