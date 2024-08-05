Governor Hochul Hosts Hudson Valley Roundtable on Tackling Smartphone Use in New York Schools

According to a Pew Research poll released in June, 72 percent of high school teachers nationwide say that students being distracted by cell phones is a major problem in their classroom. As part of her commitment to addressing this issue and creating more positive outcomes for students, families and educators, Governor Hochul stated this spring that she plans to propose a statewide policy to tackle excessive smartphone use in schools.

Governor Hochul has also highlighted that many schools across the state currently have individual policies seeking to address cell phone use in their classrooms. The Governor is focused on gathering perspectives on the successes and challenges seen by various schools and stakeholders statewide based on the current patchwork of individual school policies.

Today’s roundtable was held at the Yonkers Public Schools Board of Education and included State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, as well as administrators and teachers from several different schools in the region. Additional discussions over the coming months will be held across the state with a wide array of educators, parents, students and advocates.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “We are here today with a shared goal of discussing the best way forward to foster an educational environment that maximizes student learning and supports their mental well-being. I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for bringing together stakeholders to discuss how smartphone use in our schools impacts the learning environment and the mental health of students, and explore possible ways to address this issue. Our work demands that we meet the challenges that arise in modern life, including the novel opportunities brought about by advances in technology.”

Additional participants at today’s roundtable included:

State Senator Shelley Mayer

Assemblymember Gary Pretlow

Assemblymember Nader Sayegh

Assemblymember Chris Burdick

Assemblymember Chris Eachus

White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano

White Plains Superintendent Joseph Ricca

Yonkers Associate Superintendent Dr. Michelle Yazurlo

Yonkers Board of Education President Dr. Rosalba Corrado DelVecchio

Middletown High School Executive Principal William Donohue

Newburgh Enlarged School District Superintendent Dr. Jackielyn Manning Campbell

NYSUT Member Paulette Easterlin

NYSUT Member Matt Haynes

NYSUT Member MaryClaire Breslin

Yonkers Federation of Teachers President and NYSUT at Large Board Member Samantha Rosado-Ciriello

Yonkers Council of PTA’s President Dr. Robin Brumfield

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “I strongly applaud Governor Hochul for hosting this important roundtable and directing attention to the challenges of cell phone use in schools. We had a productive conversation about how to combat children’s cell phone addiction to improve social interaction, mental health, and academic opportunity. Thank you to Governor Hochul and her team for convening this roundtable and the City of Yonkers for hosting.”