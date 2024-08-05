State Police Ready For National Night Out Across Maryland

August 5, 2024

(PIKESVILLE, MD) –The Maryland Department of State Police is eager to engage with communities across Maryland for National Night Out, an annual event designed to strengthen bonds between law enforcement and the communities we serve and protect.

Since its inception in 1984, National Night Out has been celebrated on the first Tuesday of August. This year, the event is on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Troopers from all 23 Maryland State Police barracks and police officers will be in communities connecting with residents. Festivities at National Night Out sites are family-friendly and may include food, games or music.

Maryland State Police will participate at the following locations:

Waterloo – Clarksville Commons, 12230 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville, 5-8 p.m.

– Clarksville Commons, 12230 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville, 5-8 p.m. Frederick – 79 W. Frederick Street, Walkersville, 6-8 p.m. 5420 Ballenger Creek Park, Frederick, 5-8 p.m.

– Cumberland – 200 S Water Street, Frostburg, 5-7:30 p.m.

– 200 S Water Street, Frostburg, 5-7:30 p.m. Bel Air – Harford County Equestrian Center, 608 N Tollgate Rd, Bel Air, 5-9 p.m.

– Harford County Equestrian Center, 608 N Tollgate Rd, Bel Air, 5-9 p.m. Salisbury – Salisbury City Park, Main Street / Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, 5-8 p.m.

– Salisbury City Park, Main Street / Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, 5-8 p.m. Westminster – Manchester VFD Activity Grounds, 3297 York Street, Manchester, 5-7 p.m.

– Manchester VFD Activity Grounds, 3297 York Street, Manchester, 5-7 p.m. LaPlata – Waldorf Laurel Branch, Valley Drive / Vista Ct., 6-8 p.m. Bannister, 1001 Armes Drive, 6-8 p.m. Pinefield Community Park, Pinefield Rd, 6-9 p.m. Sheffield, 12416 Pawtucket Ln, 6-8:30 p.m. Wakefield, 2002 Nantucket Drive, 6-8 p.m. The Church @ St. Charles, 136 Stoddert Ave, 6-8 p.m. New Hope AME Church, 12310 Washington Square, 6-8 p.m. Dorchester, 5005 Dorchester Cir, 6-9 p.m. Hampshire, Hampshire Cir, 6-10 p.m. Lancaster, 4150 Lancaster Cir, 6-10 p.m.

– North East – Meadow Park, on Delaware Ave, Elkton, 5-8 p.m. Cecilton VFD, 110 E Main Street, Cecilton, 5-8 p.m.

– Easton – Moton Park, 501 Port Street, Easton, 5-8 p.m. Michaels Community Center, 103 Railroad Ave, St. Michaels, 5-8 p.m.

– Annapolis – Chesapeake Christian Fellowship, 377 Central Ave, 6-8 p.m.

– Chesapeake Christian Fellowship, 377 Central Ave, 6-8 p.m. Forestville – 8511 Legation Rd, New Carrollton, 5-8 p.m. 3330 Northview Drive, Bowie, 6-8 p.m. 16608 Brandywine Rd, Brandywine, 5-8 p.m. Goodwin Park, 311 68th Pl, Seat Pleasant, 5-7 p.m.

– JFK Highway – Harford County Equestrian Center, 608 N Tollgate Rd, Bel Air, 5-9 p.m.

– Harford County Equestrian Center, 608 N Tollgate Rd, Bel Air, 5-9 p.m. Rockville – Silver Spring Ellsworth Drive / Fenton Street, 5-8 p.m. 11105 Foxglove Ln, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 10615 New Hampshire Ave, 5-7 p.m. 2600 Hayden Drive, 7-8:30 p.m. 1101 Corliss Street, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 9000 Manchester Rd, 5-7:30 p.m. 3300 Briggs Chaney Rd, 4-6 p.m.

–

Gaithersburg

29 Goodport Ln, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Casey Community Center, 810 S Frederick Ave, 6-8 p.m. Community Pool, Saybrooke Oaks Blvd, 5-7 p.m. Kentlands, 960 Main Street, 6-8:30 p.m. Travis Park, 391 Travis Ave, 5-8 p.m.



Montgomery College, 20200 Observation Drive #4067, Germantown, 4-8 p.m.



Hagerstown – Shafer Park, 37 Park Drive, Boonsboro, 5:30-8 p.m. Veterans Park, 68 W Water Street, Smithsburg, 5-8 p.m. Widmeyer Park, 126 W High Street, Hancock, 5:30-8 p.m. Byron Memorial Park, on Park Road, Williamsport, 5-8 p.m.

– Glen Burnie –

– 1001 Kinder Farm Park, Pasadena, 6-8 p.m. 10th Avenue Park, Brooklyn, 6-8 p.m.

College Park – 8511 Legation Rd, New Carrollton, 5-8 p.m. 3330 Northview Drive, Bowie, 6-8 p.m. 16608 Brandywine Rd, Brandywine, 5-8 p.m. Goodwin Park, 311 68th Pl, Seat Pleasant, 5-7 p.m.

– Golden Ring – White Marsh Volunteer Fire Co., 10331 Philadelphia Rd, White Marsh, 4-8 p.m. Greens Apartment Information Center, 1300 Middleborough Rd, Essex, 5:30-8:30p.m. 110 Sudbrook Ln, Pikesville, 5:30-9 p.m. Chartley Park Shopping Center, 106 Chartley Drive, Reisterstown, 6-9 p.m. Christian Temple, 5820 Edmondson Ave, Catonsville, 5-9 p.m. 1900 Northeast Ave, Halethorpe, 6-9 p.m. 2610 Garrison Blvd, Baltimore City, 5-9 p.m.

– Centreville – 101 – 119 Lawyers Row, Centreville, 6-8 p.m.

– 101 – 119 Lawyers Row, Centreville, 6-8 p.m. Leonardtown – 26845 Cox Drive, Mechanicsville, 6-8 p.m. Golden Beach Waterview Drive, Mechanicsville, 6-8 p.m. Breton Bay, Leonardtown, 6-8 p.m. Cecil Mill, Great Mills, 6-8p.m.

– Prince Frederick – Prince Frederick Calvert Towne, 100 Serenity Ct, 4-6 p.m. Oakland Hall, 2425 Comptrollers Ct, 4-6 p.m. Patuxent View, Seagull Beach Rd / Dawn Drive, 4-5 p.m. Gray-Ray American Legion Post, 2105 Sixes Rd, 5-6 p.m. Prince Frederick Village, 340 Fairground Rd, 5-6 p.m. Yardley Hills, 700 Yardley Drive, 6-8 p.m. Bayside Forest, Deane Ave / Chesapeake Bay, 7-8 p.m.



Huntingtown

Huntingtown Volunteer Fire, 4030 Old Town Rd, 6-7:30 p.m. Queensberry / Larkspur Cr, 6:30-8:30 p.m.



3825 Gordon Stinnett Ave, Chesapeake Beach, 6-7 p.m. White Sands, 8585 Sycamore Rd, Lusby, 6-8 p.m.

Berlin – White Horse Park, 11647 Beauchamp Rd, Ocean Pines, 6-8 p.m. Henry Park, 125 Flower Street, Berlin, 4-7 p.m.

– McHenry – Garrett County Fairground, 270 Mosser Rd, McHenry, 4-8 p.m.

– Garrett County Fairground, 270 Mosser Rd, McHenry, 4-8 p.m. Princess Anne – Garland Hayward Youth Center, 30660 Hampden Ave, Princess Anne, 6-8 p.m.

For details, contact your local barrack. Maryland State Police look forward to meeting the community!

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov