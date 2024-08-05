West Virginia Department of Human Services Expands Transitional Living for Vulnerable Youth Program

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) has announced an expansion of its Transitional Living for Vulnerable Youth (TLVY) program, designed to support West Virginia’s vulnerable youth aged 17 to 21 as they transition from foster care and residential mental health treatment to independent living.

The TLVY program offers group homes with ongoing support and individualized care based on trauma-informed principles to ensure support is tailored to the unique needs of each youth. This program opened on September 1, 2023, with three providers – Golden Girl Group Home in Ceredo, Stepping Stones in Lavalette, and Stepping Stone in Fairmont – offering a total of 22 beds. As of July 1, 2024, the program has expanded to five providers with the additions of Burlington United Methodist Family Services Family Services, Inc. in Keyser and Youth Services System, Inc. Tuel Center in New Martinsville, bringing the total number of beds up to 49. Plans for an additional eight-bed facility are currently underway.

"Expanding the TLVY program is a critical step in providing West Virginia’s vulnerable youth with the tools and support they need to succeed independently," said Cammie Chapman, DoHS Deputy Secretary of Children and Adult Services. "We are committed to helping these young adults build a strong foundation for their future and become thriving members of our community."

The TLVY program is specifically designed for youth who lack family placement resources and need support and supervision to develop essential independent living skills and establish permanent connections. This approach is ideal for youth who have experienced disruptions in foster or adoptive care placements and have specific social functioning needs that can be managed through outpatient community-based services. The program also provides non-treatment residential settings for youth in foster care who may have completed residential mental health treatment and are now equipped to engage with community-based mental health services.

TLVY programs help vulnerable youth gain valuable real-life experience and develop skills necessary for successful community living. Focus areas include personal care, budgeting, accessing physical and mental health services, using public transportation, and obtaining public assistance. Additionally, TLVY supports educational linkage, job preparation, driver's license attainment, and the development or reconnection with positive, supportive adult relationships.