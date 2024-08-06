AMAXST signs over 5K SQ FT New Lease with Boxer Property at Plano Tower
Boxer Property is excited to announce the signing of a significant new lease with AMAX (Advanced Maintenance & Applications eXpert Service Technologies) at Plano Tower, negotiated by Boxer's Leasing Agent, Jessica Murray.
AMAX (Advanced Maintenance & Applications Expert Service Technologies) is an innovative electrical maintenance provider specializing in storage battery solutions for electric utilities and commercial energy systems.
"We are thrilled to sign a new lease with Boxer Property. This partnership marks an exciting chapter for AMAX. Our team of experienced and licensed electricians are committed to our customer’s needs and this professional office space reflects the professionalism and high standards that we are renowned for." said Jason Weng, CEO of AMAX.
101 East Park Boulevard provides a professional office environment with an upgraded lobby, polished granite floors and a Class A atmosphere. The property is conveniently located in Plano, TX, north of Dallas with easy access to Central Expressway (US Hwy. 75), George Bush Turnpike and many restaurants, retail and hotels in the near vicinity.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property has been an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company for over 30 years. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
