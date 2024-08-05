Submit Release
News Search

There were 672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 298,073 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Marty Jackley Announces Fort Pierre Man Convicted Of Felony Sex Crimes Against Children

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878 

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Fort Pierre man has been convicted of nine felony counts of rape, sexual contact with a child, and Incest involving two different children.

Donnie Edwards, 46, was convicted Thursday by a Stanley County Circuit Court. He was found guilty of four counts of First Degree Rape, one count of Fourth Degree Rape, two counts of Aggravated Incest, one count of Incest, and one count of Sexual Contact with a Child Under the Age of Sixteen.

Edwards faces a maximum sentence of life in prison when he is sentenced. No sentencing date has yet been scheduled.

The charges occurred between 2007 and 2022.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Stanley County State’s Attorney’s Office prosecuted.

-30-

 

You just read:

Attorney General Marty Jackley Announces Fort Pierre Man Convicted Of Felony Sex Crimes Against Children

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more