Natural Resources Police To Join National Night Out in Communities Across Maryland on Aug. 6

Maryland Natural Resources Police officers will visit communities throughout Maryland on Tuesday, Aug. 6 in support of National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign promoting partnerships between the police and the neighborhoods they serve.
The National Night Out campaign was established in 1984 and has grown to include more than a million community members in all 50 states. Maryland’s community events include block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and public safety demonstrations.
NRP officers will visit neighborhoods in counties around the state to participate in family-friendly activities, community-building events, and safety presentations. Officers can be found at the following locations:
Eastern Region
- Worton, Kent County – 11041 Worton Road
- Centreville, Queen Anne’s County – 102 N. Liberty St.
- Princess Anne, Somerset County – 30660 Hampden Ave.
- Easton, Talbot County – 501 Port St.
- St. Michaels, Talbot County – 901 S. Talbot St.
- Berlin, Worcester County – 125 Flower St.
- Ocean Pines, Worcester County – 235 Ocean Parkway
- Pocomoke, Worcester County – 7 Bridge St.
- Snow Hill, Worcester County – 200 River St.
Central Region
- Reisterstown, Baltimore County – 144 Chartley Drive
- White Marsh, Baltimore County – 10331 Philadelphia Road
- Taneytown, Carroll County – 120 E. Baltimore St.
- North East, Cecil County – 300 Cherry St.
- Rising Sun, Cecil County – 300 Biggs Highway
- Bel Air, Harford County – 608 N Tollgate Road
- Gaithersburg, Montgomery County – 810 S. Frederick Ave.
Southern Region
- Annapolis, Anne Arundel County – 1410 West St.
- Millersville, Anne Arundel County – 1064 Kinder Farm Park Road
- Prince Frederick, Calvert County – 2425 Comptrollers Court
- La Plata, Charles County – 6330 Crain Highway
- Hyattsville, Prince George’s County – 3911 Hamilton St.
- Bushwood, St. Mary’s County – 23414 Longview Blvd.
Western Region
- Middletown, Frederick County – 1 Firemans Lane
- Thurmont, Frederick County – 800 E Main St.
- Walkersville, Frederick County – 79 W Frederick St.
- Boonsboro, Washington County – 37 Park Drive
- Hancock, Washington County – 220 Park Road