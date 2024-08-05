Natural Resources Police To Join National Night Out in Communities Across Maryland on Aug. 6

August 5, 2024

Maryland Natural Resources Police will participate in National Night Out activities in 17 counties across the state on August 6.

Maryland Natural Resources Police officers will visit communities throughout Maryland on Tuesday, Aug. 6 in support of National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign promoting partnerships between the police and the neighborhoods they serve.

The National Night Out campaign was established in 1984 and has grown to include more than a million community members in all 50 states. Maryland’s community events include block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and public safety demonstrations.

NRP officers will visit neighborhoods in counties around the state to participate in family-friendly activities, community-building events, and safety presentations. Officers can be found at the following locations:

Eastern Region

Worton, Kent County – 11041 Worton Road

Centreville, Queen Anne’s County – 102 N. Liberty St.

Princess Anne, Somerset County – 30660 Hampden Ave.

Easton, Talbot County – 501 Port St.

St. Michaels, Talbot County – 901 S. Talbot St.

Berlin, Worcester County – 125 Flower St.

Ocean Pines, Worcester County – 235 Ocean Parkway

Pocomoke, Worcester County – 7 Bridge St.

Snow Hill, Worcester County – 200 River St.

Central Region

Reisterstown, Baltimore County – 144 Chartley Drive

White Marsh, Baltimore County – 10331 Philadelphia Road

Taneytown, Carroll County – 120 E. Baltimore St.

North East, Cecil County – 300 Cherry St.

Rising Sun, Cecil County – 300 Biggs Highway

Bel Air, Harford County – 608 N Tollgate Road

Gaithersburg, Montgomery County – 810 S. Frederick Ave.

Southern Region

Annapolis, Anne Arundel County – 1410 West St.

Millersville, Anne Arundel County – 1064 Kinder Farm Park Road

Prince Frederick, Calvert County – 2425 Comptrollers Court

La Plata, Charles County – 6330 Crain Highway

Hyattsville, Prince George’s County – 3911 Hamilton St.

Bushwood, St. Mary’s County – 23414 Longview Blvd.

Western Region