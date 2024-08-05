Submit Release
News Search

There were 825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,370 in the last 365 days.

45,000-Square-Foot Mansion up for Auction in Exclusive Cap Cana Dominican Republic

Villa Parthenope auction by G3 Auctions

Luxurious mansion in Cap Cana up for auction by G3 Auctions

Dominican Republic luxury home offered at auction by G3 Auctions

Villa Parthenope offers ocean, golf and luxurious living within the 30,000 acre gated community of Cap Cana in Punta Cana

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Originally listed for $22 million, Villa Parthenope is being offered at auction with a minimum bid of $8 million. With adequate space for 500 guests, the exquisite home is ideal for large family gatherings, as a corporate retreat, or as a wedding venue. Parthenope is amenity-rich with 6 suites, a heated infinity pool, wine cellar, gym, sauna, chapel, ceiling to floor windows, solar power system, garden, 2 kitchens, detached garage, golf cart garage, spa/hot tub, theater room, meditation area, staff quarters, elevator, ocean, mountain and golf course views, and provides modern elements. G3 Auctions is handling the auction in cooperation with listing agent Auburn Lucas of Christie’s International Real Estate Dominican Republic.

The deadline to bid on Villa Parthenope is August 20th at 5 p.m.. This auction is part of G3’s $460 million Tropical Getaway Summer Auction Event. For more information, or to receive the auction bidder information packet, please visit G3auctions.com or call 1-678-333-3000.

Guy Masters
G3 Auctions
+1 678.333.3000
email us here

You just read:

45,000-Square-Foot Mansion up for Auction in Exclusive Cap Cana Dominican Republic

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more