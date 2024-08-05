NUJ says those intimidating journalists should be prosecuted

NUJ Irish Secretary condemns attack on Belfast-based journalist who was attacked during far-right riots in the city.

The National Union of Journalists has strongly condemned the attack on Belfast-based freelance journalist Amanda Ferguson in the city on Saturday 3 August.

The incident is being investigated by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

While covering a far-right demonstration, Amanda noticed a man filming her. She approached the person, introduced herself and asked what he was doing. He resounded by calling Amanda "a traitor" and smacked the phone out of her hand, damaging it.

Séamus Dooley, Irish Secretary, said: "This sort of behaviour cannot be tolerated. Filming journalists doing their work is intended to intimidate. Amanda is a diligent and committed journalist and it is shocking to see her subjected to this type of attack. Saturday's hate-fuelled riots were very disturbing, and it was important that it be covered extensively. I hope the PSNI investigation leads to a prosecution.”

