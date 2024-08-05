Basic Education and Sport, Arts and Culture host 2024 ABC Motsepe SASCE, 7 to 10 Aug

The Departments of Basic Education and Sport, Arts and Culture will, in partnership with the Motsepe Foundation, host the 2024 ABC Motsepe South African Schools Choral Eisteddfod (ABC Motsepe SASCE) National Championships at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Johannesburg from Wednesday, 07 August – Saturday, 10 August 2024.

The ABC Motsepe SASCE is one of the most important events in the annual school calendar. It is part of our broader strategy for building social cohesion and promoting unity in diversity as envisaged in the 1996 Constitution of democratic South Africa.

The Eisteddfod is a lever for delivering key messages to young people on current challenges and threats facing our nation, Africa and the world, like human trafficking, crime, drug and alcohol abuse, teen pregnancy and other social ills.

Learners will compete under various categories that includes Soli section, Small ensemble, mixed choir categories, gender pieces and folklore.

More than 7 000 learners from all nine provinces are expected to participate in this year’s competition with an expected daily attendance of 5000 plus members of the audience made up of parents, educators and the general public over the four (4) days of the competition.

Minister of Basic Education Ms. Siviwe Gwarube, MP will address the ABC Motsepe SASCE National Championships on Thursday, 08 August 2024.

Members of the media are invited to attend #ABCMotsepeSASCE2024 as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 07 August – Saturday, 10 August 2024

Venue: Rhema Bible Church, Randburg, Gauteng

Time: 08h00 daily

NOTES TO EDITORS:

2024 Eisteddfod Background

The South African Schools Choral Eisteddfod (SASCE), remains one of the most crucial school enrichment programmes that promote unity in diversity, national reconciliation, a new South African National Identity, social transformation and social cohesion among learners.

The 2024 National Championships will showcase what has since 2016 continued to be a significant partnership with the Motsepe Foundation, the annual ABC Motsepe South African School Choral Eisteddfod, the school choral and traditional music competition also known as the ABC Motsepe SASCE.

The competition, one of the Department’s most significant cultural events on the annual school calendar, is aimed at enhancing the various singing talents of the South African learners through various stage performances and music.

The school choral and traditional music competition advances the holistic development of the young, preparing them for constructive lives fulfilling to themselves, their country and their people.

Media Accreditation:

Members of the media are requested to RSVP ahead of time to ensure accreditation is available for collection upon arrival. No member of the media will be granted access to the venue without accreditation owing to strict security measures at the venue, compliance is essential. Please complete the attached accreditation form and email it back to: Ms. Thokozani Mdhlalose email: mdhlalose.t@dbe.gov.za / WhatsApp: 071 736 8669 and Ms. Matshediso Lemao email: lemao.m@dbe.gov.za / WhatsApp: 073 648 3918 by Monday, 05 August 2024 at 12 midday.

Media Interviews:

There will be an opportunity to interview the learners, teachers and participants throughout the competition. Members of the media seeking assistance with interviews are free to email Mr. Terence Khala: email: khala.t@dbe.gov.za / WhatsApp: 081 758 1546 and Mr. Sanki Lerefolo: email: lerefolo.s@dbe.gov.za / WhatsApp: 082 836 8703

