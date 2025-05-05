Minister Nomakhosazana Meth notes DA's challenge one Employment Equity Amendments

Challenging the Employment Equity Amendments: the DA's anti­ transformation stance 5 May 2025

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth has noted with dismay, the Democratic Alliance (DA) stance against transformation by challenging the amendments to the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998, introduced by the Employment Equity Amendment Act 4 of 2022. This move is a clear attempt to reverse the progress made since 1994 and maintain the unfair status quo.

The Amendment Act empowers the Minister of Employment and Labour to set numerical targets for equitable representation of suitably qualified individuals from designated groups at all occupational levels. This is done after consulting relevant sectors and with the advice of the Commission, ensuring that the Minister does not act arbltrarily and remains within the framework of the Employment Equity Act.

Unlike rigid mandatory quotas, which must be achieved at all costs, the Amendment Act introduces flexible employment equity targets. Designated employers can set their annual numerical targets in their employment equity plans, which must comply with sectoral targets

The DA's attack on these regulations is based on the claim that the section 15A scheme is unconstitutional. However, as stated In section 2 of the E.mployment Equity Act, the Minister's implementation of these measures cannot legally constitute unfair discrimination.

"The DA's challenge seeks to disrupt efforts aimed at achieving equitable representation and maintaining the inherently unfair status quo. By opposing these amendments, the DA is actively sabotaging the transformation goals that have been pursued since the end of the apartheid era, effectively hindering progress towards equality and fairness in the workplace. This stance is not only anti-transformation, but also a step backward in the fight for equality and fairness in the workplace," says Minister Meth.



Media enquiries:

Email: Thobeka.Magcai@Labour.gov.za

Cell: 072 737 2205.

#GovZAUpdates

