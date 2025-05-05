Minister Patricia de Lille addresses Second G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting, 11 May

South Africa to host the second G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting

On Sunday, 11 May 2025, the Minister of Tourism in the Republic of South Africa, Ms. Patricia de Lille, will address delegates and the media at a ceremony to mark the Second G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting that will place from 11 till 13 May 2025 in the KwaZulu Natal Province – South Africa.

The Second G20 TWG meeting will bring together senior officials, authorities and experts in tourism to engage on the G20 Touri

At the first virtual G20 TWG meeting in March 2025, the member countries agreed on four priorities that will inform the G20 action plan on tourism development, namely: A People-Centered Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Innovation to enhance Travel and Tourism Start-Ups and SMMEs; Tourism Financing and Investment to Enhance Equality and Promote Sustainable Development; Air Connectivity for Seamless Travel, and an Enhanced Resilience for Inclusive, Sustainable Tourism Development.

The Director-General of the Department of Tourism in the Republic of South Africa, Mr. Nkhumeleni Victor Vele, will chair the Second G20 TWG meeting that will foster an exchange of knowledge and best practice among the member countries. The technical meeting will engage on the G20 Tourism Priorities to enable the development of a G20 Tourism Action Plan that will contribute to the multisector policy driven solutions of the G20 Agenda.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Sunday, 11 May 2025

Time: 09h00 till 10h30

Venue: Coastlands Umhlanga Hotel and Convention Centre

RSVP: to Szwane@tourism.gov.za by 12h00 noon on 07 May 2025 to secure accreditation.

For media inquiries, please contact: Ms. Sindi Zwane – Department of Tourism (Media Liaison)

Mobile: +27 81 267 4665 |E-mail: szwane@tourism.gov.za

