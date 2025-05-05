Premier Oscar Mabuyane welcomes withdrawal of charges against mother arrested for protecting daughter



Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, welcomes the National Prosecuting Authority’s decision to withdraw charges against the mother who was arrested for allegedly killing a man she reportedly caught in the act of raping her daughter.

This matter has resonated deeply across the province and the nation, touching a collective nerve and highlighting the immense emotional and psychological toll that gender-based violence continues to inflict on families and communities.

Premier Mabuyane, today together with MEC for Social Development, Bukiwe Fanta attended the court case proceedings at Lady Frere Magistrate’s Court in the Emalahleni Local Municipality where the hearing took place.

Following court proceedings, the Premier stated that, “While we acknowledge the independence of the judiciary and respect the legal processes that were followed, wemcommend the NPA for its sensitivity and careful consideration of the extreme circumstances that led to this tragic incident. This decision reflects a compassionate understanding of the context and the instinctive protective actions taken by a mother in a moment of unimaginable trauma”.

Premier Mabuyane reaffirmed the Eastern Cape Government’s unwavering stance against gender-based violence and emphasizes that no parent should ever be placed in a position where they must physically intervene to protect their children from sexual harm. Furthermore,the case shows the urgent need to strengthen collective efforts in combating the scourge of violence against women and children.

“We must ensure that our communities are safe places where children can grow without fear and where women are protected and supported. No one must leave in fear in their own home,” said Premier Mabuyane. “This is a call to all sectors, government, civil society, traditional leaders, and especially men in our communities to take active responsibility in ending genderbased violence”, he concluded.

Premier Mabuyane also reiterated the provincial government's commitment to providing

support services to Gender Based Violence survivors and their families, including trauma

counseling, and access to social welfare programmes through the Department of Social

Development and allied partners.

For enquiries: Contact Government Spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie

Cell: 081 028 8841

E-mail: khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za

