MEC David Maynier on top SEAmester student for 2024

On Sunday, 28 July 2024, I had the privilege of meeting two outstanding Western Cape Grade 12 learners, Aimeè Stollie and Akhona Zondo, on board the SA Agulhas II.

Aimeè, from Môrester Akademie, and Akhona, from the Lawhill Maritime Centre at Simon’s Town School, have recently returned from their 10-day voyage as part of SEAmester VII – South Africa’s Class Afloat programme. They were joined on the trip by Dr Mariëtte Wheeler, a National Teaching Award winner in 2021, top 10 finalist for the Varkey Foundations’ 2023 Global Teacher Prize, and now curriculum planner for Marine Sciences and the Agricultural subjects in the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

I am thrilled to share that on the final evening of the voyage, Aimeè was selected as the top student of SEAmester 2024! She is interested in Marine Engineering and enjoyed engaging with the ship’s crew and engineers on how the systems on the ship work.

Akhona, who is interested in studying Marine Biology, volunteered to give a talk to the participants on sailing terminology, as she sails as a hobby in Simon’s Town. The lecturers, scientists and crew on board commended both learners on their participation and skills.

This achievement is made even more impressive by the fact that the majority of participants were postgraduate students. With the introduction of Marine Sciences as a school subject in Grades 10 to 12, the SEAmester team, coordinated by Prof. Isabelle Ansorge from the University of Cape Town and Mrs Tahlia Henry from Anchor Environmental, made spaces available for high school learners this year. Aimeè and Akhona were selected following a selection process that included essays and interviews.

The SEAmester programme combines traditional classroom lectures with hands-on ship-based deck activities, while providing students with an opportunity to support specialist scientists in recognised marine research activities.

Reflecting on the trip, Aimeè says:

“SEAmester was a truly a life changing experience. It was a way to discover more about not only myself, but also science and all the possibilities and opportunities. I always knew the ocean was amazing and complicated, but this voyage made me realise how interesting the ocean really is by helping me understand it. I met so many awesome people on SEAmester that I appreciate and learned from. Being on the ship itself was definitely the highlight - just getting to appreciate nature!”

Akhona appreciated the networking opportunities the trip afforded her, saying:

“SEAmester was a transformative experience that has allowed me to network with experts in the field, amazing students and a caring crew. After the voyage, I can now say that I have finally found my feet within the Marine Sciences field and I am certain about my future aspiration. I can proudly say that barriers of poverty and lack of access to this esteemed subject will be broken within my community. Watch this space!”

Dr Wheeler highlighted the importance of this type of trip for learners taking Marine Sciences:

“Learners enrolling for any subject, but especially the sciences, should not study the work only as ‘textbook knowledge’ but should ideally be able to see its relevance around them. Such experiential learning is encouraged through participation in relevant outings and experiences as well as project-based learning. The content covered during the lectures and practical activities linked well with the Marine Sciences curriculum, while the practical activities as well as research projects provided these learners with first-hand experiences in real-time marine research.”

We appreciate the efforts of Prof Isabelle Ansorge and Tahlia Henry (coordinators of SEAmester), Dr Courtney Puckree-Padua (Cape Peninsula University of Technology) and Dr Mariëtte Wheeler in making this trip a reality for our learners.

And we thank the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), as well as Africa Marine Solutions (AMSOL), for facilitating our visit on board the Agulhas – it was a real treat for all in attendance!

