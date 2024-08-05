Bong Go helps uplift lives of displaced workers in Camarines Norte as his Malasakit Team visits Daet, San Lorenzo Ruiz, Sta. Elena and Capalonga towns

In a bid to boost livelihood opportunities for Filipinos adversely affected by crises, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go provided aid to displaced workers in Daet, San Lorenzo Ruiz, Sta. Elena and Capalonga, Camarines Norte, from August 1 to 2.

In a message, Go highlighted the importance of the government's support for struggling workers in revitalizing the livelihood sector to help the country regain its economic momentum post-pandemic towards inclusive recovery.

"Huwag ho kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Ako po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil ako po'y probinsyano lamang na binigyan n'yo ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo po sa inyo. Maraming-maraming salamat po," he expressed.

Go's Malasakit Team provided snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to a total of 431 displaced workers. Select beneficiaries also received shoes and a cellphone.

The activity was done in collaboration with Councilor Jose Coreses and Vice Mayor Godfrey Parale in Daet; Vice Mayor Arnulfo Bacuño in San Lorezon Ruiz; Vice Mayor Ryan Jeffrey Mendoza in Sta. Elena; and Vice Mayor Marsha Esturas in Capalonga.

These gatherings took place at strategically located venues such as the Municipal Covered Court in Sta. Elena, the Multipurpose Building in Capalonga, and the Brgy. 5 and Brgy. Matacong Covered Courts in Daet and San Lorenzo Ruiz, respectively.

In partnership with Go's office and respective LGUs, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) also conducted an orientation for those eligible for the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

In his continuing effort to bolster support for the impoverished, Senator Go introduced Senate Bill No. 420, aimed at creating job opportunities for low-income families in rural areas. The proposed measure seeks to establish the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) if enacted.

To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by PhP100 nationwide.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go then extended his support to residents facing health concerns and encouraged them to seek medical assistance at the Malasakit Center located at Camarines Norte Provincial Hospital in Daet.

The Malasakit Centers Act was principally authored and sponsored by Go and was signed in 2019 by former president Rodrigo Duterte. It aims to provide convenient access to medical assistance programs offered by concerned agencies. There are currently 166 Malasakit Centers operating nationwide, successfully aiding more or less ten million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health.

"Tandaan, minsan lang po tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito. Ako na inyong Senator kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po yan sa Diyos," said Go.