03 August 2024

Turkmenistan and the Republic of the Philippines discussed prospects for trade and economic cooperation

On August 3, 2024, on the second day of the visit to the Republic of the Philippines, the delegation of Turkmenistan visited the Clark Freeport Free Economic Zone. This visit was an important step in deepening cooperation between the two countries, providing opportunities to exchange experiences and discuss prospects for joint projects.

As part of the visit, a meeting was held with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), the purpose of which was to explore opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. The Philippine side presented a detailed presentation on the Clark Freeport Free Economic Zone and an ambitious project to create a new environmentally friendly city. A tour of the Clark territory was also conducted, which allowed the Turkmen delegation to visually familiarize themselves with the achievements and initiatives of the Philippine side.

The Turkmen delegation highly appreciated the project being implemented and expressed interest in exchanging experiences in the creation and management of free economic zones.

In addition, during the meeting, the Turkmen side acquainted their Philippine colleagues with the new smart city Arkadag, which opened a little over a year ago. As part of the presentation, its key features and achievements were demonstrated, and plans for the second phase of the city’s construction were noted. The Turkmen delegation invited their Philippine colleagues to visit Turkmenistan to learn more about the modern city of Arkadag and establish deeper contacts.

Such exchange of experience and joint initiatives demonstrate the desire of both sides to strengthen bilateral relations and implement joint projects in the field of economic development and infrastructure.