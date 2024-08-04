St. Albans Barracks / DUI #3 and Criminal Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4005401
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
STATION: VSP St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/04/2024 at 1436 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Conger Road, Georgia.
VIOLATION: DUI #3 and Criminal Refusal.
ACCUSED: Tommy Stone
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Conger in the town of Georgia. The operator was identified as Tommy Stone of Milton, VT. Investigation revealed Stone had operated his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. He was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. He was later released to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court to answer the charges of DUI #3 and Criminal Refusal.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/16/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 524-5993