St. Albans Barracks / DUI #3 and Criminal Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 24A4005401

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri                        

STATION:  VSP St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/04/2024 at 1436 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Conger Road, Georgia.

VIOLATION: DUI #3 and Criminal Refusal.

 

ACCUSED: Tommy Stone                                       

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Conger in the town of Georgia. The operator was identified as Tommy Stone of Milton, VT. Investigation revealed Stone had operated his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. He was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. He was later released to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court to answer the charges of DUI #3 and Criminal Refusal.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  09/16/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993

 

