St. Albans Barracks / DUI - Refusal, DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2005389
TROOPER: Robert J. Van Woert
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/04/2024 at 0715 hours
LOCATION: Bailey Dr, Sheldon, VT
VIOLATION: DUI – Refusal, DLS
ACCUSED: Sean Largey
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 04, 2024 at approximately 0715 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks were notified of a vehicle that was parked at the end of a driveway on private property and should not be there. Troopers traveled to the area and made contact with the operator, Sean Largey. While speaking with Largey, Troopers observed indicators of impairment from a substance other than alcohol. It was also discovered that Largey's license was criminally suspended. Largey was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI - Drugs and was transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Ultimately, Largey refused to provide a sample of his blood and was released with a citation to appear before Franklin County Superior Court on 09/16/2024 at 0830 hours to answer for the charges of DUI - Refusal and DLS.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 09/16/2024
COURT: Franklin
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
Trooper Robert J. Van Woert
Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks
3294 St. George Rd
Williston, VT, 05495
Phone: 802-878-7111
Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov