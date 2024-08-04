Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / DUI - Refusal, DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

              

CASE#: 24A2005389

TROOPER:  Robert J. Van Woert                                             

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/04/2024 at 0715 hours

LOCATION: Bailey Dr, Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: DUI – Refusal, DLS

 

ACCUSED: Sean Largey                                                                             

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 04, 2024 at approximately 0715 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks were notified of a vehicle that was parked at the end of a driveway on private property and should not be there. Troopers traveled to the area and made contact with the operator, Sean Largey. While speaking with Largey, Troopers observed indicators of impairment from a substance other than alcohol. It was also discovered that Largey's license was criminally suspended. Largey was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI - Drugs and was transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Ultimately, Largey refused to provide a sample of his blood and was released with a citation to appear before Franklin County Superior Court on 09/16/2024 at 0830 hours to answer for the charges of DUI - Refusal and DLS.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 09/16/2024           

COURT: Franklin

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y



Trooper Robert J. Van Woert 

Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks 

3294 St. George Rd 

Williston, VT, 05495 

Phone: 802-878-7111

Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov 

