Axle AI Acquires LarryJordan.com, Leading Media Industry Training Site

Sam Bogoch and Larry Jordan announce acquisition Axle AI acquires LarryJordan.com - company logos

Axle AI, Inc. announces it has acquired Larry Jordan & Associates, a leading media post-production training and education company, as an independent division.

I’m excited by the growth opportunities provided by Axle AI. Working with them will allow us to reach a larger audience and deliver a wider range of training, education, and information products.” — Larry Jordan

BOSTON, MA, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axle AI announced today the acquisition of the extensive library and properties of Larry Jordan & Associates Inc., a leading media post-production training and education company, as an independent division of Axle AI, Inc. This acquisition includes Larry's weekly "Edit Smarter" newsletter, along with LarryJordan.com, DigitalProductionBuzz.com, and TheInsideTips.com. Larry Jordan, the founder and lead author for his site and newsletter, is continuing to develop all these properties.

What is LarryJordan.com?

If you’ve ever searched online for video editing tutorials, you’ve probably heard of Larry Jordan. He’s a big name in the industry and has built an amazing site with over 5,500 tutorials, webinars, and videos for media pros, focused on Apple Final Cut, Adobe Premiere and DaVinci Resolve. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to sharpen your skills, LarryJordan.com has something for everyone. Founded in 2003, Larry Jordan & Associates Inc. provides in-depth technical training on media production and post-production via newsletters, websites, in-person seminars, books, and written tutorials. With his worldwide audience, Larry is an authoritative presence for media professionals looking to keep up with rapid technological change.

The current AI boom is creating a tidal wave of new technologies becoming available to video editors; Larry’s deep editing domain expertise makes him ideally positioned to explain the pros, cons and use cases for these powerful new tools. His own company has benefitted from being a customer of Axle AI’s software for over 5 years, and he is strongly convinced of the compelling power of metadata for improving video production workflows. As Larry says, “That old saying is still true. If you can’t find it, you don’t have it.”

How Does This Boost Axle AI's Game?

With LarryJordan.com now part of the extended Axle AI family, the combined companies will be able to support their customers and subscribers in powerful new ways. Imagine having all those great educational resources combined with Axle AI’s AI-driven media management tools. It's a perfect combination for media success! "We have long been impressed with Larry's ability to explain technical subjects in ways that make them understandable to everyone," said Sam Bogoch, CEO of Axle AI. "When the opportunity arose to add his training library, sites and skills to our company, we jumped at the chance. Larry is renowned for the quality of his training, along with his independence and objectivity. Our goal is to help that to continue while we work together to expand the reach and impact of his web properties and newsletters."

Larry Jordan shared his enthusiasm: "I’m excited by the growth opportunities provided by Axle AI. Working with Sam Bogoch and his team at Axle AI will allow us to reach a larger audience and deliver a wider range of training, education, and information products. I'm very excited to continue to expand my free weekly newsletter, news coverage, and media training offerings. My independent and fair approach to our industry won't change with this partnership.”

About LarryJordan.com

LarryJordan.com is an authoritative go-to online resource for video editing and production tips, founded by industry guru Larry Jordan. The site offers over 5,500 tutorials, webinars, and videos to help media professionals improve their skills and keep clients happy. Learn more at www.larryjordan.com.

About Axle AI

Axle AI, Inc. is dedicated to making media smarter. As the leading developer of radically simple media search and collaboration software, Axle AI has empowered its over 1,000 customer sites to solve the key problems of finding and repurposing their video content. Axle AI’s solutions are renowned for their ease of installation, use, and affordability, catering to diverse sectors including video post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising, and government organizations worldwide.

Axle AI is a privately held company, boasting founders with extensive industry experience in media asset management for creative applications. Investors include Stadia Ventures, Jason Calacanis, LAUNCH accelerator, and Quake Capital. Learn more at www.axle.ai.

Larry Jordan interviews Axle AI CEO Sam Bogoch at NAB 2024